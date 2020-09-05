Rhamnolipids Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2018-2026

Rhamnolipids are a class of biosurfactants which contain rhamnose as the sugar moiety connected to β-hydroxylated fatty acid chains. Rhamnolipids are mainly produced by pathogens called Pseudomonas Aeruginosa. There are two main groups of rhamnolipids: rhamnolipids and di-rhamnolipids. Rhamnolipids can be generally connected in numerous ventures including oil, nourishment, farming and bioremediation and so forth.

Increasing use of rhamnolipids in cleaning in downstream oil & gas and hydrocarbon recovery is projected to contribute in the increasing demand for rhamnolipids. Rhamnolipids are produce by using fermentation process of food grade soy and olive oil, i.e. used in food & beverage industry. Due to having good wetting and foaming properties, demand in the personal care products has increasing. In addition, growing environmental concern resulting in rising application of bio based surfacutants in cleaning industry. Further this driving the global market. In food processing industry also, there is rising trend of application of rhamnolipid based chemicals on account of exhibiting antimicrobial, emulsification properties and anti-adhesive is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. High production cost as compared to conventional chemical surfactants and bio-based surfactants are the factors restraining the growth of the global rhamnolipids market. The high raw material cost, lower productivity, and cost associated with the product purification steps are some of the factors responsible for the high overall manufacturing cost of biosurfactants.

Global rhamnolipids market is segmented on the basis of application into oil, agricultural food, medicine, cosmetic, and other applications. Among all these segments it is expected that oil industry application will lead the market over the forecast period. Thus, growing application of rhamnolipids in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) due to their excellent emulsification properties is expected to drive rhamnolipid market in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for rhamnolipids during the forecast period 2018-2026.This growth of Asia Pacific rhamnolipids market is majorly driving by the factors such as rising of personal care, agriculture, and home care industries; increasing R&D investments in the sector; and awareness among the people to use green products in the Asia Pacific countries, such as India, South, China and South Korea. Europe is the currently leading the market and estimated to continue to lead over the forecast period. Major drivers of the region are early product commercialization, increasing trend of R&D investment, and rapid adoption of rhamnolipids biosurfactants by general consumers in Europe region.

Key players of global rhamnolipids market are Lion Corporation, Allied Carbon Solutions, GlycoSurf, AGAE Technologies LLC, Henkel, Tee Gene Biotech and Paradigm Biomedical Inc. etc. The global rhamnolipids market is a nich market. These players are adopting various strategies such as product development, merger and collaboration to sustain in the market.

The rhamnolipids marketmarket has been segmented as follows:

Global Rhamnolipids Market, by Application

Oil

Agricultural

Food

Cosmetic

Medicine

Other

Global Rhamnolipids Market, by Geography

North America

Canada

Rest of North America

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

