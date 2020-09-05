Population Health Management Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018-2026

Population Health Management is the managing of data or information of patients across multiple health information technology resources, then analysis the existing data for a single actionable patient record. Through these actionable records health care providers can improve both financial and clinical outcomes. The main objective of population health management is to improve the health outcomes of a group of population by examining individual patients within the group.

Support from government for the prevention of diseases such as in US, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is driving the market of population health management. Adoption of HCIT, increasing number of geriatric population which leads in increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing need for affordable treatment options, and advancing IT and big data capabilities are contributing in the growth of the population health management market.

On the basis of component, mode of delivery and end users the global population health management market is segmented into various segments and sub segments. On the basis of software and services are the two segments of the market. On the basis of deployment mode the market is categorised into web-based, cloud-based and on-premise. The web-based segment is projected as has the largest share of the global population health management market. The main reason for the same may be fewer requirements of software and hardware for using web-based PHM solutions which results in low installation cost. Factor such as increasing adoption of web-based services by healthcare providers has also driven the market. In addition, a cloud based solution is flexible, managed by the service providers works on real time and can be operate from any location which adds advantages. On the basis of end users the market is fragmented into segments such as healthcare providers, healthcare payers, employer groups and government bodies. Healthcare providers are projected to lead the market share during the forecast period. The main drivers for the same are less number of cost care management gaps and reduction of per capita cost.

North America is anticipated for the largest share of the global population health management market. Key driver of the region is in the U.S., rising healthcare costs, growth in number of geriatric population, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing funding for population health management, and increasing number of awareness campaigns. Countries of North America such as in Canada, the growth of the market is contributed by the rising healthcare spending, support from the government on healthcare sector , and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

The prominent players of the global population health management market Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. , Healthagen, LLC (A Division of Aetna, Inc.), Optumhealth (Unitedhealth Group, Inc.), IBM Corporation, Epic Corporation, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Health Catalyst, LLC, WeLLCentive, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips) and many more.

The global population health management market has been segmented as follows:

Global Population Health Management Market, by Component

Software

Services

Global Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Population Health Management Market, by End Ussers

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography

North America S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

