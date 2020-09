Oleochemicals Market Is Set To Witness Uptick During 2017-2023 with top key players like Emery Oleochemicals,Wilmar International,Oleon NV,KLK Oleo,Musim Mas Group

The global oleochemicals market was valued at $17,964 million in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2017 to 2023 to reach $28,728 million by 2023. Oleochemicals are the chemical products derived from animal or vegetable triglycerides. These products are viewed as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by the scientists and consumers.

Palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and high erucic rapeseed oil along with animals fats such as tallow and lard are most commonly used raw materials for the production of oleochemicals. These are used in broad range of application such as for the production of detergent, personal care products, lubricants, green solvents, and bioplastics.

Some of the key players of Oleochemicals Market:

Emery Oleochemicals,Wilmar International,Oleon NV,KLK Oleo,Musim Mas Group,Croda International,IOI Group,Procter & Gamble Co.,Twin River Technologies,Chemical Associates Inc.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Asia-Pacific is the leading region for oleochemicals, owing to the strong raw material base and expanding world scale plants. Moreover, the recent developments and modernization in oleochemicals manufacturing plants in Asia offer excellent raw material integration and give producers competitive advantage above overseas competitors. Increase in demand for bio-degradable products and sustainable solutions along with favorable regulations drive the market in various segments of chemical industry.

Further, oleochemicals are used in wide range of applications and several emerging applications of oleochemicals are replacing petroleum-based products, which is expected to create substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile prices of important oils and fats restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global oleochemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into fatty acid, fatty alcohol, methyl ester, glycerol, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, soap & detergents, polymers, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Oleochemicals market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Oleochemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

