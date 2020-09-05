Needle-free Injection Systems Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 16.0% By 2023 with top key players like Antares Pharma, Inc.,Endo International plc,PenJet Corporation,Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems

Needle-free injectors are used to administer drugs and vaccines into patients without pricking the skin as done in case of conventional needles. The global needle-free injection system market was valued at $8,166 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $23,116 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to improved immunization coverage, increase in demand for self-injection devices, prevalence of chronic diseases, incidence of communicable diseases due to needle stick injuries, and reduction in healthcare costs. However, dearth of trained personnel and limitation in usage for intravenous administration restrict the market growth.

Some of the key players of Needle-free Injection Systems Market:

Antares Pharma, Inc.,Endo International plc,PenJet Corporation,Crossject Needle-Free Injection Systems,PharmaJet,Medical International Technology, Inc.,INJEX Pharma AG,National Medical Products Inc.,Valeritas, Inc.,European Pharma Group

The global needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of product, source of power, type, usability, site of delivery, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into fillable and prefilled needle-free injection systems. Based on source of power, it is divided into spring-based and gas-propelled/air forced injector systems. According to type, the market is categorized into liquid-based, projectile/depot-based, and powder-based. On the basis of usability, it is divided into disposable and reusable needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, and intradermal injectors. Based on application, it is divided into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, pain management, and others. According to the end user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Needle-free Injection Systems market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

