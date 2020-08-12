North America Women’s Lingerie Market to Expand with Significant CAGR By 2027

North America Women’s Lingerie Market

The North America Women’s Lingerie Market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the North America Women’s Lingerie Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. Moreover, the North America Women’s Lingerie Market report analyzes the industry from a 360-degree perspective. It takes into account the supply side and demand side, which allows the users to go into the minute details of the entire ecosystem of the market.

The North America Women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 9,504.31 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 22,044.22 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2027.

Some of the major key players functioning in the North America Women’s Lingerie Market Report include Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc, Jockey International, Inc., Hunkem?ller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp, L Brands, Chantelle Group, and Hanky Panky & more.

The Global North America Women’s Lingerie Market report contains a complete analysis of the different aspects of market such as the market size, key marketing regions, major key players, leading firms, market composition, segmentation, revenue generation, demand and supply, research and development and important market strategies. The Global North America Women’s Lingerie Market report provides in-depth data for the latest market entrants. The report includes key strategies and the effect of key market players on the North America Women’s Lingerie market. Additionally, the report provides market summary, SWOT analysis and the total market share.

Scope of the Reports:

Based on type, the North America women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shape wear, and others. In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share. There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions. Manufacturers produce different variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others. Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts, restrain breast movement during activities such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others. Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement. Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.

The research report provides the vendors with a detailed analysis on the market growth, size and the global level forecast, paying attention on the following geographic regions:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report studies the key market players in detail in each of these regions. Precisely, the report highlights the key market players in the industry itself.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The market research report provides a detailed analysis of the current and emerging market trends, as well as the key dynamics in the global North America Women’s Lingerie market.

Detailed analysis is conducted by deriving market estimations for the key market segments and sub-segments during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Comprehensive analysis of the global market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the leading competitors operating in the global market space.

Leading competitors functioning in the market have been profiled and their strategies have been analyzed in detail, in order to understand the competitive outlook of the global North America Women’s Lingerie.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the North America Women’s Lingerie market

