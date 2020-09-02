COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bioinformatics Market. Insights on Strategies of Key players

In the coming years, the global bioinformatics market size is witnessed to grow substantially due to the rising requirement for nucleic acid & protein sequencing because of reduction in sequencing cost, increasing need for integrated data, and wide applications of genomics & proteomics. In addition to this, increasing initiatives form the private & government organizations and drug discovery & development are also resulting in the growth of the market.

Bioinformatics services, knowledge management tools, and bioinformatics platforms are the various products & services offered in the industry. Among these, the largest bioinformatics market share was held by the bioinformatics platforms in the past, which is projected to retain its position in the coming years as well. This is attributed to the extensive platform applications and requirement for better tools in drug development. The category is further divided into sequence manipulation platforms, sequence alignment platforms, structural & functional analysis platforms, and sequence analysis platforms.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the bioinformatics market in the past and is predicted to dominate the market in the near future as well. This is because of the increasing adoption of advanced technology and rise in requirement for better bioinformatics tools, which are needed in the drug discovery & development process. Latin America is projected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the generation of massive volume of data that needs to be interpreted and managed and advancement in the field of proteomics and genomics.

Some of the key players operating in the global bioinformatics market are Tripos LP, Affymetrix Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Helicos BioSciences Corporation, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, IBM Life Sciences, Rosetta Inpharmatics LLC, and Celera.

