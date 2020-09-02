COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

The global intelligent virtual assistant market is projected to reach US$ 50.9 Bn by 2030. The intelligent virtual assistant market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented in terms of technology, application, and end user. By technology, the market has been segmented into text-to-speech and speech recognition. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into websites, contact centers, and messenger Bots. Based on end user, the intelligent virtual assistant market has been segmented into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises, and individual users. Based on region, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of intelligent virtual assistants were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the intelligent virtual assistant market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness increasing growth of the intelligent virtual assistant market. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global intelligent virtual assistant market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the intelligent virtual assistant market.

New innovations in the text-to-speech technology are bringing about a significant change in the intelligent virtual assistant market. However, several TTS systems tend to offer unnatural and unpleasant speech to uses. Hence, companies in the intelligent virtual assistant market should increase efforts to acquire large databases of speech recordings. They should increase their R&D activities to incorporate carefully designed responses and specific emotions to resonate with the users. Likewise, speech recognition technologies are also found to achieve higher accuracy when tailored to specific applications.

The ultimate goal for intelligent virtual assistant vendors is to produce TTS synthesis with a speech that is indistinguishable from human speech. As such, high-quality TTS is being used in network applications such as for reading names and addresses back to customers. On the other hand, low-quality TTS is acquiring prominence in automotive systems and mobile devices, since it requires less memory storage.

The speech recognition technology is being highly publicized in workplaces. AI (Artificial Intelligence) – digital assistants are revolutionizing the intelligent virtual assistant market. Speech recognition has potentially replaced manual searching of electronic documents. Hence, companies in the intelligent virtual assistant market are taking the leap to tap opportunities in office security to replace swiping of cards and biometric punching.

Voice recognition has strong business potentials in long data entry processes, as companies augment the advantages of AI in voice search. Other aspects such as lighting and temperature control in office settings are predicted to increase the overall office efficiency. Microsoft’s Cortana is gaining global recognition for handling onerous office tasks, such as scheduling of meetings and recording minutes of the meeting. Likewise, the Skype Translator listens to users’ spoken and written patterns in the likes to optimize it with machine learning technologies.

Key Growth Drivers of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Data Explosion Creating Demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistant Software: The shift in organizations from analog to digital technologies has led to tremendous growth in the amount of organizational data. Within the next few years, more than a quarter of the global population is anticipated to be using wireless devices. Hence, the virtual assistant market is expected to show sustainable growth during the forecast period. More companies are storing their information on the Internet due to the high penetration of data. However, as the volume of data grows, traditional navigation search systems end up analyzing users’ interest in surfing company websites. This, in turn, leads to potential loss of customers for a company due to lag in the processing of traditional data processing and slow response. Intelligent virtual assistants provide an efficient search engine platform, enabling users to find the information they are looking for. Hence, increase in the amount of available information is expected to drive the intelligent virtual assistant market. Usage of the Internet is expected to witness a rise from a moderate to high level halfway through the forecast period, due to the expected rise in consumer awareness and increased use of smartphones (iOS and Android). This will also lead to extensive adoption of virtual assistants.

Increased Adoption of Multi-core Technologies in Connecting Devices: Speech recognition technology is used in a wide range of applications, from complex enterprise systems to industrial robotics. Speech recognition technology with features enabling search, discovery, capture, and analysis tools support organizations to gain insights about unstructured data, which is about 90% of the digital information (transcription, text, and voice recordings) in organizations. Penetration of speech recognition into various sectors, such as medicine, government, and consumer products and services is leading to the growth of the language technology and the intelligent virtual assistant market. Innovative products and services in the market are integrating intelligence to the infrastructure, adding speech recognition technology for interactivity. It exploded in 2011 with usable software solutions for voice interface in phones. Nuance Communications sells a natural language product and intelligent virtual assistant with natural language processing. The software with embedded technology for speech recognition and text with platforms supporting communication are offering high growth opportunities in the market. This has led to growth of the intelligent virtual assistant market.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global intelligent virtual assistant market. Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Anboto Group., Apple Inc., Artificial Solutions Ltd., Baidu , CodeBaby Corp., Creative Virtual Ltd., CX Company, eGain Communications Corp., Inbenta Technologies, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Next IT Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Speaktoit Inc., Uniphore Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Voicebox Technologies Corp, and VoiceVault Inc.