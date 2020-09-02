Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global surface disinfectant market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aerosol, Gel, Liquid, and Wipe), By Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other surface disinfectant market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies that are Operating in this Industry:

3M (U.S.)

The Proctor & Gamble Company(U.S.)

Kimberley-Clark Corporation(U.S.)

SC Johnson Professional(U.S.)

The Clorox Company(U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Metrex Research LLC(U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Diversey Inc.(U.S.)

STERIS plc (Ireland)

Whiteley Corporation (Australia)

Other Key Players

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Propel Growth

The cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are expected to surge the demand for surface disinfectant shortly. These infections mainly occur when the patients are being treated in hospitals and are not often detected during the admission procedure.

The infections associated with invasive devices and medical equipment consist of ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated infections, and surgical site infection. However, these disinfectants include a wide range of chemicals, namely, acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite. These are very harmful for human health, as well as for the environment. These factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Surface Disinfectant Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

