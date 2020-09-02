Roofing Materials Market Demand 2027 | by Product Disposable and Rising Usage in Application as Chemical, Medical and Industrial will Boost Industry Growth Globally

The global roofing materials market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Roofing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Bituminous, Tile, Metal, Elastomeric, and Others), and By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other roofing materials market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The Report Lists the key Companies in the Market:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

Braas Monier Building S.A. (U.K.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.)

TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Other Key Players

Rising Refurbishment Activities to Aid Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 44.61 Billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing construction sector. The refurbishment activities of commercial and residential buildings in India and China will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the region. The surge in industrial operations and growing population will have a positive impact on the market. The expansion of various commercial spaces and offices will promote the growth of the market. In addition, the flourishing residential construction activities in India will enable the healthy growth of the market. For instance, the Indian government has announced a target of 20 million affordable houses by 2022. These factors together will favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Regional Analysis for Roofing Materials Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Roofing Materials Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Roofing Materials Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Roofing Materials Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

