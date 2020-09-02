Contract Manufacturing Services Market for vaccines is expected to grow at an annualized rate of over 10%

The steadily growing demand for vaccines, coupled to the discovery and development of a variety of both preventive and therapeutic vaccine products, has generated a range of new opportunities for contract manufacturers

Given that vaccine manufacturing requires highly regulated, state-of-the-art technologies, it has become increasingly difficult for stakeholders to establish in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines. Having said that, numerous vaccine developers have begun outsourcing their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs); these service providers are consolidating their capabilities and are expanding their respective service portfolios through substantial acquisition activity.

Key Market Insights

Over 90 companies, across the globe, presently claim to provide contract manufacturing services for vaccines

The market landscape is fragmented featuring a mix of companies of all sizes. Majority of such service providers claim to use mammalian cell cultures for vaccine development and production. It is worth highlighting that over 60% of the CMOs are able to accommodate all scales of operation.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 15%, since 2013

In fact, nearly 50% of the deals inked till date, were established post 2016. Majority of these agreements were observed to be focused on manufacturing various types of vaccines. Interestingly, stakeholders are mainly focused on manufacturing vaccines against infectious diseases, followed by oncology and respiratory diseases.

The demand for vaccines was estimated to be over 3 billion doses in 2018, and anticipated to increase

This is expected to be driven by public immunization initiatives and health programs. The report features a detailed forecast of the future demand for vaccines; this analysis is based on several relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency, dose strength, type of vaccines and key geographies.

The installed vaccine manufacturing capacity is currently estimated to be over 1.2 million liters

The maximum share belongs to large (more than 1,000 employees) and very large (more than 5,000 employees) companies, representing more than 90% of the overall global capacity. In terms of location, the maximum vaccine manufacturing capacity is installed in Europe.

CMOs are actively investing in expanding existing capabilities to meet future requirements

The aim in this context is to acquire competencies across the supply chain, in order to cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors. Over 50 instances of facility expansions and new facility establishment were reported since 2013.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the market share by 2030

Overall, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 10% over the next decade. Contrary to North American and Europe, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading CMOs with expertise in vaccine production?

What are the preferred expression systems used in vaccine development and manufacturing?

What are the key challenges faced by vaccine manufacturers?

What the key CMOs across different regions that you can reach out to for your vaccine manufacturing requirements?

What are the clinical conditions for which vaccines are already available / under development?

What kind of partnership models (manufacturing agreements, licensing, process development, product development & commercialization, acquisitions, and others) are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the annual commercial demand for vaccines?

How does the global vaccine manufacturing capacity compare to the total biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing capacity?

How much of vaccine manufacturing operations are outsourced to CMOs?

Which region presently makes the maximum contribution to the production of vaccines?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to vaccine contract manufacturing?

The financial opportunity of over USD 4 billion (by 2030) within the vaccine contract manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation Preclinical Clinical Commercial

Type of Expression System Mammalian Microbial Others

Outsourced Business Operations API Manufacturing Fill / Finish Others

Key geographical regions North America (US, Rest of North America) Europe ((UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and rest of the Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, China and Rest of Asia) Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the current vaccine manufacturing revenues are primarily driven by various types of preventive vaccines; however, the scenario is likely to change in the future due to growing demand for therapeutic cancer vaccines. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Menzo Havenga, Chief Executive Officer, Batavia Biosciences and Claire Otjes, Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences

David C Cunningham, Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology

Ingrid Cromann, Director – Vaccine Development, Statens Serum Institut

Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals, Novasep Synthesis

Oliver Schub, Senior Business Development Manager, ProBioGen

Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development, Wacker Biotech

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (illustrative list provided below) from across key global markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific); each profile provides an overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, financial performance (if available), details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Bharat Biotech

Biological E

BioReliance

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Catalent Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Cobra Biologics

Eurogentec

GreenPak Biotech

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

IDT Biologika

Lonza

Meridian Life Science

WuXi Biologics

