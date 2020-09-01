Port Equipment Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors Analysis 2028
Research on the Global Port Equipment Market 2020 offers a clear overview of the industry including concepts, classifications, applications and the structure of the industrial chain. The market analysis of Global Port Equipment is given for the international markets, including growth patterns, competitive landscape analysis, and key growth status for regions.
Port equipment is a material handling equipment that is used for quick and effective cargo movement between ships and land-based transport modes. Many types of port equipment include stackers, container handlers, trucks forklifts, material handlers and others. Port equipment is typically used for heavy & bulky material lifting, scrap handling, container handling, and general loading and unloading of freight.
The Study includes a detailed market analysis. They do so through in-depth qualitative perspectives, historical evidence and verifiable market size estimates. The predictions included in the study were developed using validated methodologies and assumptions for analysis.
The port equipment market has been segmented by equipment (cranes{ship to shore cranes, yard crane}, forklifts trucks, terminal tractors, ship loaders, automated guided vehicles, straddle carriers, reach stacker, tugboat), by application (ship handling, container handling, bulk handling), by type (diesel, electric, hybrid).
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. ABB
2. Cavotec
3. CVS Ferrari
4. Famur Famak
5. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.
6. Kalmar
7. Konecranes ABP
8. Kooiman
9. Liebherr International A.G
10. Lonking Holdings Limited
11. Prosertek
12. SANMAR
13. Sany Group
14. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries.
Over the projected period the port equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to see strong growth. The demand for port equipment is projected to be installed in large numbers in port terminals, thus offering specific areas of service for deployment. The highest container transport has been found in South Korea, China, Singapore and India in recent years.
Market Segmentation:
By Equipment:
Cranes
Ship to Shore Cranes
Yard Crane
Forklifts Trucks
Terminal Tractors
Ship Loaders
Automated Guided Vehicles
Straddle Carriers
Reach Stacker
Tugboat
By Application:
Ship Handling
Container Handling
Bulk Handling
By Type:
Diese
Electric
Hybrid
By Region:
North America Port Equipment Market
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Equipment
North America, by Application
North America, by Type
Europe Port Equipment Market
Europe, by Country
Germany
Russia
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Europe, by Equipment
Europe, by Application
Europe, by Type
Asia Pacific Port Equipment Market
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Equipment
Asia Pacific, by Application
Asia Pacific, by Type
Middle East & Africa Port Equipment Market
Middle East & Africa, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Middle East & Africa, by Equipment
Middle East & Africa, by Application
Middle East & Africa, by Type
South America Port Equipment Market
South America, by Country
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of South America
South America, by Equipment
South America, by Application
South America, by Type
Objectives of this report:
• To estimate market size for the port equipment market on regional and global basis.
• To identify major segments in the port equipment market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
• To provide a competitive scenario for the port equipment market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
• To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the port equipment market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
• Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.
• Market size estimation of the port equipment market on a regional and global basis.
• A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
• Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
• Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the port equipment
Customization:
This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:
• By Segment
• By Sub-segment
• By Region/Country
• Product Specific Competitive Analysis
