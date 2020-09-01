Port Equipment Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors Analysis 2028

Research on the Global Port Equipment Market 2020 offers a clear overview of the industry including concepts, classifications, applications and the structure of the industrial chain. The market analysis of Global Port Equipment is given for the international markets, including growth patterns, competitive landscape analysis, and key growth status for regions.

Port equipment is a material handling equipment that is used for quick and effective cargo movement between ships and land-based transport modes. Many types of port equipment include stackers, container handlers, trucks forklifts, material handlers and others. Port equipment is typically used for heavy & bulky material lifting, scrap handling, container handling, and general loading and unloading of freight.

The Study includes a detailed market analysis. They do so through in-depth qualitative perspectives, historical evidence and verifiable market size estimates. The predictions included in the study were developed using validated methodologies and assumptions for analysis.

The port equipment market has been segmented by equipment (cranes{ship to shore cranes, yard crane}, forklifts trucks, terminal tractors, ship loaders, automated guided vehicles, straddle carriers, reach stacker, tugboat), by application (ship handling, container handling, bulk handling), by type (diesel, electric, hybrid).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape,Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. ABB

2. Cavotec

3. CVS Ferrari

4. Famur Famak

5. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

6. Kalmar

7. Konecranes ABP

8. Kooiman

9. Liebherr International A.G

10. Lonking Holdings Limited

11. Prosertek

12. SANMAR

13. Sany Group

14. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries.

Over the projected period the port equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to see strong growth. The demand for port equipment is projected to be installed in large numbers in port terminals, thus offering specific areas of service for deployment. The highest container transport has been found in South Korea, China, Singapore and India in recent years.

Market Segmentation:

By Equipment:

Cranes

Ship to Shore Cranes

Yard Crane

Forklifts Trucks

Terminal Tractors

Ship Loaders

Automated Guided Vehicles

Straddle Carriers

Reach Stacker

Tugboat

By Application:

Ship Handling

Container Handling

Bulk Handling

By Type:

Diese

Electric

Hybrid

By Region:

North America Port Equipment Market

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Equipment

North America, by Application

North America, by Type

Europe Port Equipment Market

Europe, by Country

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Europe, by Equipment

Europe, by Application

Europe, by Type

Asia Pacific Port Equipment Market

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Equipment

Asia Pacific, by Application

Asia Pacific, by Type

Middle East & Africa Port Equipment Market

Middle East & Africa, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa, by Equipment

Middle East & Africa, by Application

Middle East & Africa, by Type

South America Port Equipment Market

South America, by Country

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

South America, by Equipment

South America, by Application

South America, by Type

