Elevator and Escalator Market : Top Countries Records, Market Size, Shares, Industry Outlook, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth and Forecast 2024

Otis, Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp, Kone, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi, Fujitec, Hyundai, Yungtay Engineering, Canny Elevator, Volkslift, Syney Elevator, Sicher Elevator, SJEC, Guangri Elevator, Hangzhou XiOlift, Edunburgh Elevator, Suzhou Diao, CNYD, Meilun Elevator, IFE Elevators, Joylive Elevator, Dongnan Elevator

An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

Elevator (Vertical), Escalator, Moving Walkway

Residential Area, Commercial Office, Transportation Hub Area, Industrial Area

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Elevator and Escalator market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Elevator and Escalator Market Insights, Forecast to 2024

2020-2024 Global Elevator and Escalator Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Elevator and Escalator Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Elevator and Escalator market Segment by Type

2.3 Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Elevator and Escalator market Segment by Application

2.5 Elevator and Escalator Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Elevator and Escalator Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Elevator and Escalator market by Players

3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator market Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Elevator and Escalator market Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Elevator and Escalator market Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Elevator and Escalator market Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Elevator and Escalator market by Regions

4.1 Elevator and Escalator market by Regions

4.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator market Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Elevator and Escalator Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Elevator and Escalator Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Elevator and Escalator Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Elevator and Escalator Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Elevator and Escalator market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Elevator and Escalator Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Elevator and Escalator Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Elevator and Escalator market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Elevator and Escalator market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Elevator and Escalator Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Elevator and Escalator Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Continued…

