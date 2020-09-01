Global Electric Oil Pump Market Size, Top Countries Statistics, Scope, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2024

“Electric Oil Pump Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Electric Oil Pump industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Electric Oil Pump industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Electric oil pump market report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Top Key Manufacturers of global Electric Oil Pump market:

Nidec Corporation, SHW Group, FTE automotive, AISIN SEIKI, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna, LG Innotek, ZF-TRW, Slpt, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, EMP

Brief Description about Electric Oil Pump market:

Electric oil pump is an oil pump driven by the electric motor and is used to maintain oil pressure and lubricate the automatic-transmission/continuously-variable-transmission during engine stop of such as stop-start vehicles.

Automotive pump is a crucial component found in all types of vehicles, but advances in automotive technology has continued to influence its design and application prospects. As global sales of vehicles continue to grow, it also ushers the demand for various automotive components and parts including automotive pumps. The industry remains focused on developing more efficient automotive technologies to reduce fuel consumption as well as to abide with international emissions-control laws. Government and policymakers across the globe increase their efforts to put cleaner transport system on road. Stricter emission laws have been imposed on the auto sector in several countries. As such, automakers are bound to increase their efforts towards electric mobility. The aforementioned factors are playing an important role in driving innovation in automotive pumps.

The Electric Oil Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market. The largest consumption regions are Europe and China, the Europe occupies about 28.63% market share and the China occupies about 30.36% market share in 2017 due to their largest new energy vehicle numbers.

By the product type, the Electric Oil Pump market is primarily split into:

Separate Pump, Integrated Pump

By the end users/application, Electric Oil Pump market report covers the following segments:

Start-Stop System, Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

Major Countries play vital role in Electric Oil Pump market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Electric Oil Pump market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market.

