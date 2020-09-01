Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Size Trends, regions, key players and manufacturers, Top Countries Analysis

“Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Top Key Manufacturers of global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market:

Honeywell International, L3 Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, RUAG, Leonardo DRS, Safran, GE Aviation, UASC

Brief Description about Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market:

Cockpit voice recorders (CVRs) and flight data recorder (FDRs) are devices that are installed in aircraft to record the environment in the flight deck for investigation of accidents and incidents. FDR preserves the recent history of a flight by recording multiple parameters, which are collected several times per second. CVR is used to record the recent history of the sounds in the cockpit, including the conversation of pilots.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as helicopters, airliners, executive jets, and military combat and fast jets.

The industry is concentration, the key brand include Honeywell International, L3 Technologies, Curtiss-Wright, RUAG, Leonardo DRS, Safran, GE Aviation, UASC and so on. Among them, Honeywell International, L3 Technologies and Curtiss-Wright are the leaders. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The CVR records the flight crew’s voices, as well as other sounds inside the cockpit. The recorder’s “cockpit area microphone” is usually located on the overhead instrument panel between the two pilots. Sounds of interest to an investigator could be engine noise, stall warnings, landing gear extension and retraction, and other clicks and pops.

FDRs are required (by the FAA) to track 88 different parameters including information such as pilot flight control inputs, engine settings, airspeed and more. Most of the data captured by FDRs though is usually only accessed or reviewed when something extreme happens, such as an accident. On most modern aircraft, other data acquisition technology, such as health usage monitoring systems (HUMS) and central maintenance computers are tasked with monitoring the health, performance and faults of airframe components and systems.

Both the Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder have proven to be valuable tools in the accident investigation process. They can provide information that may be difficult or impossible to obtain by other means. When used in conjunction with other information gained in the investigation, the recorders are playing an ever increasing role in determining the Probable Cause of an aircraft accident.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By the product type, the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market is primarily split into:

Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), Combined Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR)

By the end users/application, Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market report covers the following segments:

Military Application, Civil Application

Major Countries play vital role in Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

