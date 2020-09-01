Global Bio-decontamination Equipment Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

“Bio-decontamination Equipment Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Bio-decontamination Equipment industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Bio-decontamination Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions, JCE Biotechnology, Howorth Air Technology, Tailin BioEngineering, Weike Biological Laboratory, Noxilizer

HPV is well recognized as a bio-decontamination agent due to its broad biological efficacy and can quickly deactivate microorganisms much more effectively than traditional decontamination methods such as formaldehyde. HPV has been tested on many individual microorganisms and classes of organisms successfully and has excellent material compatibility. HPV technology enables clients to leave computer equipment or any other devices in the room during the bio-decontamination process, unlike with other disinfection regimes, which can cause equipment damage. HPV decontamination systems operate at room temperature with relative humidity, without the need for significantly reduced humidity, unlike with traditional systems.

The Bio-decontamination Equipment market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions and JCE Biotechnology. STERIS Life Science is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (ex. China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 47% in 2017. The next is Europe.

Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Bioscience Research, Hospital & Healthcare

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

