Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market Size Top Countries Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Top Key Manufacturers of global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market:

Honeywell Aerospace, United Technologies, Safran, Jenoptik, Kinetics, Dewey Electronics, The Marvin Group, Aerosila

Brief Description about Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market:

An auxiliary power unit, also known as (APU), is a device on a vehicle or aircraft that provides energy for functions other than propulsion. They are employed in aircraft, ships, and some land vehicles to perform tasks such as starting main engines, heating motor blocks, and charging batteries. The devices supply energy in electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic form.

In aircraft, the elements assist in starting the primary engine. They generate electrical power in planes during pre-flight checks and energize cabin amenities while engines are off. Furthermore, the mechanism activates accessories in vehicles when it is idle. Long-haul trucking systems rely on the instruments for saving fuel and reducing air pollution caused by idling.

One of the salient features of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market is the cooperation with downstream aircraft OEM manufactures, which brings more income than the aftersales revenue, for large companies in this industry.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China and Japan will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 1879 Units sold in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 1101 Units sold and 32.44% market share.

Honeywell Aerospace is the leading manufacturer of APUs with more than 42% of APU sales in 2017. Other market leaders include United Technologies, Safran, Jenoptik, Kinetics, Dewey Electronics, The Marvin Group, Aerosila. A number of other companies offer APUs, but these smaller companies often focus on assembly rather than component innovation, and they outsource the manufacturing of parts. The smaller APU companies have limited market share and move frequently into and out of the APU market.

Based on application, the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market is segmented into civil/commercial and military, which is further segmented into fixed wing rotary wing, UAV, and military land vehicle. The civil segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for commercial and military fixed wing aircraft. The commercial fixed wing aircraft market is anticipated to increase due to the growing air passenger traffic.

Industry players are developing products sufficing the low fuel consumption needs, powering multiple number of electric systems on aircraft and achieving ecofriendly standards. With the rapid technological advancement and intense competition in the global market players the global Auxiliary Power Unit market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period.

By the product type, the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is primarily split into:

Aircraft APU, Vehicle APU

By the end users/application, Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market report covers the following segments:

Civil, Military

Major Countries play vital role in Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

