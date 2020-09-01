Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Industry Trends, Comprehensive Insights, Growth Status and Forecast 2024
Global Marketers has added the latest research study on Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market. The report presents a dashboard outline of leading companies covering their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report reveals the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services.
The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report on the Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market covers details about market segmentation based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and regional analysis. The report provides a brief overview of the market for 1,2-Propylene Glycol and current and future market trends. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2024. The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.
Some of the key players operating in the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market include:
Dow
Lyondell Basell
Huntsman
ADM
INEOS
BASF
Repsol
Sumitomo Chem
Asahi Kasei
SKC
Shell
Shandong Shida Shenghua
CNOOC & Shell Petrochem
Hi-tech Spring Chem
Daze Group
Shandong Depu Chem
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the analysis of the present and future impact of the crisis on the overall development of the industry.
1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Market Segment by Applications:
Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
Functional Fluids
Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
Liquid Detergents
The 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market report covers a detailed analysis of the significant market players and their market share and global position. This report s include a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the developments and strategic advancements such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, etc. undertaken by the key companies.
Key Highlights of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Reports:
- Comprehensive overview of 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market
- Changing market dynamics of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.
- Current 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry trends
- The viable landscape of 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Key pointers of the Table of Contents:
- Chapter 1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry Overview
- Chapter 2 Production 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
- Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis
- Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
- Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Comparison Analysis
- Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production
- Chapter 7 Major Material Analysis
- Chapter 8 Major 1,2-Propylene Glycol Type Analysis
- Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis
- Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
- Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
- Chapter 12 Conclusions
- Chapter 13 Appendix
