Global Duty Free Retailing Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, size 2024
Global Marketers has added the latest research study on Global Duty Free Retailing Market. The report presents a dashboard outline of leading companies covering their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report reveals the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services.
The Duty Free Retailing Market report on the Global Duty Free Retailing Market covers details about market segmentation based on technology, product type, end-user industry, and regional analysis. The report provides a brief overview of the market for Duty Free Retailing and current and future market trends. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and provides an estimate for the forecast period of 2020-2024. The Duty Free Retailing Market report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.
Some of the key players operating in the Duty Free Retailing Market include:
Dufry
Lagard�re Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2020–2024)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
The Duty Free Retailing Market has witnessed a dynamic change in the market scenario and demands owing to changes in the economic landscape of the world. The report provides market growth and shares analysis with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also covers the analysis of the present and future impact of the crisis on the overall development of the industry.
Duty Free Retailing Market Segmentation:
Market Segment by Type:
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Others
Market Segment by Applications:
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
The Duty Free Retailing Market report covers a detailed analysis of the significant market players and their market share and global position. This report s include a SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the developments and strategic advancements such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, etc. undertaken by the key companies.
