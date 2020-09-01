Telepresence Robots Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2028

This Telepresence Robots Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

KEY FINDINGS

The global telepresence robots market is evaluated to record a CAGR of 17.38% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The significant factors driving the market growth are the growing focus of enterprises on profitability, cost reduction, and operational efficiency, the rise of the geriatric population across the world, expanding business territories supplementing the need for virtual meetings, and applications in telemedicine.

MARKET INSIGHTS

In the robotics industry, the telepresence robots deliver secured and reliable remote presence services for personal and commercial usage. Telepresence robots are widely applicable for personal and commercial usage. Organizations generally search for adopting technological solutions that focus on profitability, increasing organizational efficiency, and reducing costs. Telepresence robots are one of the promising solutions for enterprises in increasing the organizationÍs operational efficiency. However, owing to the high cost of telepresence robots, the devices are less adopted for personal applications. This acts as a deterrent for manufacturers as the individuals mostly prefer to adopt cost effective alternatives to telepresence robots. Nonetheless, the increasing investment of the manufacturers in industrial robotics is estimated to create significant opportunities for the market in the near future.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global telepresence robots market is studied geographically on the basis of market growth situated across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue. This is attributed to the presence of the majority of telepresence robot manufacturers in the region. The Asia Pacific is considered to the fastest-growing market region in terms of revenue. The region has an abundance of SMEs and large enterprises, which makes it a leading region for the adoption of telepresence robots.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market boasts of a large number of prominent industry players. Some of the renowned players registering their presence in the market are Anybots, Inc, Inbot Technology, Amy Robot Co., Ltd, R.BOT, AXYN Robotique, etc.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Telepresence Robots Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios, and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios, and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

