Wearable Medical Devices Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Global shipments of wearable medical devices will surpass 106 million in 2016, as rising awareness and disposable income continue to influence healthcare decisions. Global wearable medical device revenues are set to touch US$ 23,980.5 million, witnessing a y-o-y growth of 4.8% in 2016 over 2015.

Increasing prevalence of diseases that require round-the-clock monitoring will continue to ramp up demand for wearable medical devices in 2016. Availability of compact, smartphone-compatible devices is also expected to boost adoption. Although average selling price of these devices is expected to witness a decline in 2016, high price still remains a key constraint for many patients. As technology makes further headway and competition become more intense, wearable medical devices are anticipated to become more affordable in the future.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-826

Wearable monitoring and diagnostic devices will continue to witness the highest demand in 2016, followed by wearable therapeutic medical devices. However, the latter will continue to account for higher revenues, owing to higher average selling price of these devices. Total shipments of wearable therapeutic medical devices are anticipated to reach 38,637,108 in 2016, representing market value worth US$ 14,543.6 Mn. Sleep apnea devices will continue to be the highest-selling wearable therapeutic medical device, with total shipments expected to reach 34,008,685 in 2016.

Patient monitoring, home healthcare, and health & fitness will continue to remain the key end use application segments of wearable medical devices in 2016. Demand for wearable medical devices will be strongest in home healthcare segment, with total revenues expected to reach US$ 15,281.5 Mn in 2016. Wearable medical devices are gaining traction in the rapidly growing home healthcare sector, giving care providers and patients access to crucial physiological information.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/826

Clinics will continue to be the leading distribution channel for wearable medical devices in 2016. Clinics will sell US$ 7,717.0 Mn worth of wearable medical devices in 2016, up from US$ 7,348.4 Mn in 2015. Sales will continue to gain traction through online channels, with total revenues expected to reach US$ 4,669.0 Mn, a y-o-y increase of 4.6% in 2016 over 2015.

North America will continue to be the largest market, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The North America wearable medical devices market will reach US$ 9,608.7 Mn in 2016, up from US$ 9,143.2 Mn in 2015.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment, Request More Information – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-11194

The leading players in wearable medical device market :

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sonova

Fitbit Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product Segment

Wearable Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices

Fetal and Obstetric Devices Wearable Fetal Monitors Infant Motion Sensing Monitors

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

By Application Type

Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Health and Fitness

Long-term Strategy: FMI projects the global wearable medical devices market to expand at 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-826

More from Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market –

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us-

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: [email protected]

Press Office: [email protected]

Covid19: COVID-19 Impact Assessment Tracker

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com