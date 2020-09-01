Education ERP Market Survey | Demand, Depth Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2020-2030

Education ERP Market: An Overview

The education ERP market might be new to the scene, however ERP softwares have been proven effective and successful in many other sectors already. ERP refers to Enterprise Resource Planning, which ideally manages an organization’s all resources to streamline its priorities. ERP software helps private companies get an overview of their operations, which is critical for transparent and efficient operations. Large number of private colleges, growing demand for transparent operations, and increasing competition to gain grants to improve the quality of education are expected to drive the education ERP market in the near future.

The education ERP market is its nascent stages and promises plenty of opportunities for all market players in the near future. While innovation and quality of ERP software is a key differentiator among larger players, quality of service and costs remain major attractions for smaller players.

The report on global education ERP market is aimed at narrating the prevailing trends and gauge future opportunities. It includes the most insightful information regarding growth opportunities and main challenges. Thorough analysis on fundamental competitive threat is a crucial part of the global education ERP market report.

Education ERP Market: Key Trends

Automation is expected to emerge as a major trend in the education ERP market. Academic institutions much like large consumer driven industries like insurance are riddled with several administrative costs related to routine procedures. This includes processes such as admissions, class enrollments, placement management, payroll and many others. This not only increases redundant costs for private institutes but also places various burdens on professors and takes valuable time away from them, which could ideally be utilized for students and research. Hence, automation is expected to drive significant growth for the education ERP market during 2018-2026.

Many private colleges are run by parent organizations and supervised by administrative staff. As the staff keeps changing occasionally, and financial priorities in the same manner. However, for an institute to grow, it is important over the long run to maintain its financial records in a reliable and safe manner. Similarly, transparency in these finances give better information to new administrators to change or realign new financial goals. Hence, cloud management is also on the rise in the education ERP market. This also provides a tremendous potential for growth as it AI and big data analytics can be coupled with ERP software to provide intelligent insights to educators.

Education ERP Market: Regional Outlook

Education ERP market is expected to witness robust growth on global level as the market players are still far away from tapping into numerous potential opportunities. However, growth in the education ERP market is expected to be led by North America region. Existence of several major players in the region, increasing investments in innovation, and growing adoption in the region are expected to drive growth of the market. The education ERP market in Europe is also expected to register significant growth during 2018-2026. Growing adoption, awareness and rising demand for ERP products in the region are expected to drive growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Large IT industry in the region, growing investment in educational infrastructure, and rising demand for ERP softwares is expected to drive growth in this region.

Education ERP Market: Competitive Dynamics

The education ERP market depicts an extremely fragmented and competitive landscape. There are numerous large and small players in the global education ERP market. The main players in the global ERP education market are Blackbaud, Inc., SAP AG, Dell Inc., Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

