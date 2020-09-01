Industrial Air Chiller Market Headed for Growth and Global Expansion by 2030

Industrial Air Chillers: Introduction

Industrial air chillers, also known as refrigeration systems, are used to cool a process fluid, or dehumidifies air in industrial and commercial facilities. An industrial air chiller uses either absorption cycle or a vapor compression to cool. Industrial air chillers absorb the access heat generated from industrial process water or processing liquid such as oil or glycol, and coolant water, and the heat is then transferred by air blowers into the ambient air around the chiller unit.

An industrial air chiller consists of components such as air condenser, compressor, air blower, dry filter, refrigerant, water tank, water pump, and expansion valve.

Industrial air chillers are usually used in applications excess heat needs to be removed such as in metal finishing, water jet cutting, welding, plastic processing, medical care, microbrewery, brewery, winery, hydroponics, and food processing.

The global industrial air chiller market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increased demand for industrial air chillers from metal processing, governments, and food service industries across the world.

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market: Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Industrial Air Chiller Market

Growing demand for process cooling in industrial applications is expected to fuel the global industrial air chiller market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for improving hygiene standards in the work environment is projected to fuel the demand for industrial air chillers in the next few years.

Growing adoption of chillers in solar cooling applications is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial air chillers in the forthcoming years.

Rising demand for energy efficient cooling systems, including industrial air chillers, is a major factor anticipated to drive the global industrial air chiller market in the near future.

Increasing infrastructure spending across the world is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial air chillers in the next few years.

Growth of manufacturing and infrastructure sectors in developed as well as developing countries is a major factor expected to boost the global industrial air chiller market in the near future

Increasing advancements in technology and improvement in the efficiency of industrial air chillers are expected to propel the demand for industrial air chillers.

Rising adoption of portable industrial air chillers is anticipated to drive the industrial air chiller market across the world.

However, increasing government regulations pertaining to fluorinated greenhouse gases is expected to hamper the demand for industrial air chillers during the forecast period.

Furthermore, strict government regulations to reduce the use of plastic is another major factor hampering the demand for industrial air chillers.

North America to Hold a Major Share of the Global Industrial Air Chiller Market

North America dominates the global industrial air chiller market, due to presence of well-established and technologically advanced manufacturers and increasing adoption of automatic industrial air chillers in the region. The U.S. is a key market for industrial air chillers in North America, due to high demand for these air chillers in the country and heavy investments across industries such as chemical & petrochemical, plastic, and food & beverage. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the global industrial air chiller market between 2019 and 2027.

The industrial air chiller market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to improve hygiene standards in the work environment.

Increasing infrastructure spending in the region is expected to propel the market. For instance, in India, the government is planning to construct around 100 new airports.

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Industrial Air Chiller Market

Several local, regional, and international players manufacture industrial air chillers. Hence, the global industrial air chiller market is rather fragmented and the degree of competition among these players is also high. Rapid technological advancements have led to threat of substitution in the global industrial air chiller market. Players are focused on expanding their geographical reach through mergers & acquisitions. Key players operating in the global industrial air chiller market are:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Airedale Cooling Services Ltd.

Blue Star Limited

Fujitsu General Limited

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, by Product Type

Portable Air Cooled Chiller

Stationary Air Cooled Chiller

Closed-loop Air Chiller

Open-loop Air Chiller

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, by Application

Die Casting

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Rubber

Plastic

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Air Chiller Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



