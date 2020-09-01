Wall Covering Products Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020-2030

Global Wall Covering Products Market: Overview

The global wall covering products market is likely to be driven by the augmented disposable income together with accelerated rate of urbanization across the globe. Globalization and urbanization has replaced the rural culture with modern, urban culture. This has ushered in the widespread of wall coverings together with various other modern products.

Wall covering comes with a lot of advantages, such as it protects the wall surface from scratches or scribbles by children or accidental marks. Wall coverings are also able to add grandeur and taste to the uncovered walls. These cost effective coverings also neutralize the interiors of commercial and residential places and customize it with many different patterns and colors, which are estimated to work in favor of the global wall covering products market in the years to come.

With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the global wall covering products market is expected to witness a decline in demand due to stalled construction activities and fall in advertising across the various part of the world. Moreover, many governments across the globe are enforcing lockdown of towns and cities and towns of countries, which is likely to impact the global wall covering products market. Impact on the market is likely to be shaped by the supply chain disruption and complete shutdown of many distribution channels.

Type, application, distribution channel, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global wall covering products market has been categorized. The sole aim of such segmentation is to offer a clearer and detailed view of the global wall covering products market.

Global Wall Covering Products Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global wall covering products market is mentioned below:

In May 2017, New Jersey-based paint manufacturer, Benjamin Moore & Co. introduced a brand new paint, Ultra Spec SCUFF-X. It is a first of its kind paint, which comes with one-component interior latex paint that is engineered specifically to put up resistance to scuffmarks in commercial, high traffic environments.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global wall covering products market include the below-mentioned:

Grandeco Wallfashion Group

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Asian Paints Limited (APL)

Walker Greenbank PLC

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Global Wall Covering Products Market: Key Trends

The global wall covering products market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Rise in Disposable Income and Inclination to Spend on Premium Products to Drive Demand

Wall covering products come with a wide variety of products, such as unframed mirrors, interior paints, wall panels, wallpapers, and wall tiles. Wall coverings come with a variety of texture, sizes, colors, designs, and materials. These materials comprise ceramic, paper, and metal. It also helps in the protection of walls harsh environmental elements, such as heavy rain, sunlight, and others.

A rise in the construction of residential and commercial buildings across the globe is likely to emerge as growth factors for the global wall covering products market in the years to come. In addition, the global wall covering products market is likely to be driven by the rising disposable income, increased propensity to spend on premium products, and improved standard of living is likely to encourage the expansion of the global wall covering products market in the near future. Rise in demand for accommodation is likely to emerge as another factor driving the demand for wall covering products in the near future.

Global Wall Covering Products Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global wall covering products market, Asia Pacific is likely to present immense growth opportunities in the years to come. A rise in the disposable income of the people in the region together with increased commercial and residential construction activities is likely to offer immense growth opportunities for the wall covering products market in the region.

