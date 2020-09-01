Nappy Disposal System Market- Segmentation, Major Players & Geographical Analysis, 2030

Nappy disposal system has a twisting mechanism that individually wraps every dirty nappy and locks it inside the bin. Growing population across the globe is one of the major factor driving the Nappy Disposal system market growth. Mainly developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are boosting the demand for the Nappy Disposal system. Emerging economies such as China and India are anticipated to boost their market share during the forecast period due to rising population and increase in purchasing power of people. Also, constant product development and technological advancement due to advanced manufacturing technologies are fueling market growth. Europe and North America are expected to maintain dominance in the Nappy Disposal system market during the forecast period owing to higher standards of living in these regions and awareness about child health and hygiene. Development of effective distribution channels and the rising number of internet users are fueling the demand for the Nappy Disposal system through different e-commerce channels.

Nappy Disposal System Market – Competitive Landscape

The Nappy Disposal system market includes several international and domestic players. Market players are adopting different strategies such as regional expansion, product portfolio expansion, etc.to reduce effect of growing competition on business.

Companies are focusing on business expansion through several strategies. For example, Cannon Hygiene has opened two additional service centers in UK for providing more streamlined services to customers across the UK. Company has improving after sales services to boosting demand for their products.

In 2017, Angelcare Monitor Inc, a baby care product manufacturing company acquires brands Pabobo and Kid’Sleep to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their customer base. Product portfolio of their brands include sleep aids, soothers, and nightlights and sleep trainers.

Cannon Hygiene

Company was established in 1955 known for infant and feminine hygiene products. Company operates around 40 countries. Company’s major markets include several countries such as India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada, as well as UK, Ireland, Portugal and Spain. Company’s product portfolio includes washroom and hygiene care, mats and floor care, clinical, medical and dental products, and water saving products.

Mayborn Group Limited

Mayborn Group Limited was founded in 1965 in England. Company’s global headquarters is in Newcastle, UK. Company also has regional offices in US, Australia, France and Hong Kong. Company has own manufacturing plants in Tangiers, Morocco, Guang Dong, China and Mansfield, UK. And several warehouse facilities across the globe. Mayborn Group Ltd has several brands for baby products such as Tommee Tippee and Gro etc.

Angelcare Monitor Inc

Angelcare Monitor Inc is a baby care product manufacturer located in Canada. The company manufactures and sells baby monitors, such as movement, video, and audio monitors; and also baby care products, such as bath products. It sells its products through baby specialty stores, and online retailers, as well as online. Company operates in Canada, UK, US, Europe and Asia.

Several international and domestic players are involved in the Nappy Disposal system market. Some of them are Munchkin, InkoBaby, JANIBELL, Inc. and others.

Nappy Disposal System Market – Dynamics

Growing awareness about baby’s health and wellness

Growing awareness about child’s health and wellness among parents are anticipated to drive the Nappy Disposal system demand during forecast period. Changing socio economic conditions and constant growth in disposable income are major factors for changing trend among parents. Additionally, growing standard of livings across the emerging economies also anticipated to create new market expansion opportunities to manufacturers of Nappy Disposal system.

Developing E-commerce industry and growing number of working women

Growing penetration of Rising internet users and online shoppers are encouraging manufacturers to sell their products through online channels. This boosting online platform market across the globe which expected to fuel the demand for Nappy Disposal system. Several benefits such as free home delivery, product discounts, huge varieties, and easy money exchange are making the online market more lucrative. Also, growth in number of working women anticipated encouraging the demand of Nappy Disposal system during the forecast period.

Nappy Disposal System Market – Segmentation

The Nappy Disposal system market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Capacity

Distribution Channel

Region

Nappy Disposal System Market Segmentation – By Capacity:

Based on type, the Nappy Disposal system market is segmented into:

10 – 20 Nappies

20 – 30 Nappies

More than 30 Nappies

Nappy Disposal System Market Segmentation – By Distribution Channel:

Based on distribution channel, the Nappy Disposal system market can be divided into:

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

