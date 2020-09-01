Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects, 2020-2030

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Introduction

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) signifies the air quality inside structures and buildings; it is associated with the comfort and health of building occupants. Understanding and controlling everyday pollutants indoors can mitigate an individual’s indoor health concerns. Local air pollution is monitored by countries around the world by their own sets of regulations. Indoor air quality solutions protect the environment and people from harmful air pollution.

Key Drivers of the Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market

The extreme increase in the amount of indoor pollutants around the world has pushed the demand for smart air quality monitors in commercial and residential buildings. Cutting-edge technologies, for instance IoT, and various type of sensors are expected to drive the demand for indoor air quality solutions in the coming years.

COVID-19 to Create Huge Opportunity for the Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market

People are considering the essential precautions that are required to decrease their chances of contracting the coronavirus and other germs and viruses. Individuals spend around 90% of their lives indoors, and contaminant levels can be as high as the levels encountered outside. Indoor air pollution is one of the top environmental threats in the U.S. as indicated by The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Therefore, people are looking for best indoor air quality solutions for their homes and in commercial buildings.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global indoor air quality solutions market can be divided into five regions North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Indoor air quality solutions market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Indoor air quality solutions market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America indoor air quality solutions market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Presently, North America and Europe account for major share of the indoor air quality solutions market across the globe due to presence of well-known brands and continuous innovation in the regions. For instance, in October 2019, Switzerland-based company Talkpool launched two new IoT indoor air quality products: a CO2, temperature, and humidity sensor (OY1210 LoRaWAN); and a particles, temperature, and humidity sensor (OY1700 LoRaWAN). The products are used in energy optimization of heating/cooling systems in buildings and to ensure healthy indoor air quality in commercial buildings, schools, and homes.

However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The rising pollution in countries in the region, and the introduction of advanced technology for indoor air quality solutions is likely to impact the indoor air quality solutions market growth in Asia Pacific. China, India, and Japan are the major markets for indoor air quality solutions in the region. For instance, in November 2019, Philips launched affordable 800 series air purifiers exclusively designed for India. The Philips 800 series is built with an intelligent auto purification mode and smart sensing technology.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The indoor air quality solutions market is consolidated and highly competitive owing to the presence of established global and several domestic players. Key players are focusing on raising their productivity to expand their topographical reach and increase their customer base. Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, spreading awareness about the air quality, and on merger and acquisition to compete and gain significant share in the indoor air quality solutions market in the coming years.

For example, in December 2019, air quality solutions company Plasma Clean launched new products and services to improve indoor air quality. Plasma Clean is now focusing on indoor air quality in order to improve workplace wellbeing and employee health.

In April 2019, the World Green Building Council launched the ‘air quality in the built environment’ campaign. The campaign aims to reduce air pollution from the built environment by advocating green building solutions.

A few of the key players operating in the global indoor air quality solutions market are:

Aeroqual Ltd.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Daikin

Haier Group Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

IAQS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SGS SA

The Whirlpool Corporation

Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Research Scope

Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market, by Product

Air Purifiers With Filters Filter-less

Air Quality Monitors

Air Conditioners

HVAC Equipment

Others (Ventilation & Oxygen Solutions)

Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market, by Service

Inspection & Audit

Maintenance & Retrofit

Consulting

Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial Corporate Office Salons & Spas Hotels Hospitals Others



Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarket & Hypermarket Specialty Stores



Global Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

