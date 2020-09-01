Global Costume Jewelry Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Costume Jewelry market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45700 million by 2023, from US$ 30200 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Costume Jewelry business, shared in Chapter 3.

Costume jewelry market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as increasing prices of gold, silver & other precious gems jewelry, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry.

Rise in living standards, and growing fashion consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Presently, costume jewelry are high in demand among corporate people, working women, teenagers, and working population owing to affordability and increasing demand of men costume jewelry.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Costume Jewelry market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Costume Jewelry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Others (Brooches, etc.)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Retail

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avon Product Inc.

Buckley London

Swank, Inc.

Cartier

LOUIS VUITTON

DCK Concessions

Billig Jewelers, Inc.

BaubleBar Inc.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

Stuller, Inc.

The Colibri Group

H. Stern Com. & Ind. S.A.

Channel S.A.

Yurman Design, Inc.

Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Gucci Group NV

Swarovski Group

PANDORA A/S

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Zara

PRADA

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Costume Jewelry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Costume Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Costume Jewelry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Costume Jewelry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Costume Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Costume Jewelry Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Costume Jewelry Segment by Type

2.2.1 Necklaces & Chains

2.2.2 Earrings

2.2.3 Rings

2.2.4 Cufflinks & studs

2.2.5 Bracelets

2.2.6 Others (Brooches, etc.)

2.3 Costume Jewelry Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Costume Jewelry Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Costume Jewelry Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Costume Jewelry Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retail

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Costume Jewelry Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Costume Jewelry Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Costume Jewelry Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Costume Jewelry by Players

3.1 Global Costume Jewelry Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Costume Jewelry Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Costume Jewelry Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Costume Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Costume Jewelry Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Costume Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Costume Jewelry Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Costume Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Costume Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Costume Jewelry Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Costume Jewelry by Regions

4.1 Costume Jewelry by Regions

4.1.1 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Costume Jewelry Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Costume Jewelry Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Costume Jewelry Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Costume Jewelry Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Costume Jewelry Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Costume Jewelry Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Costume Jewelry Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Costume Jewelry Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Costume Jewelry Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Costume Jewelry Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Costume Jewelry by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Costume Jewelry Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Costume Jewelry Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Costume Jewelry Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Costume Jewelry Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Costume Jewelry Distributors

10.3 Costume Jewelry Customer

11 Global Costume Jewelry Market Forecast

11.1 Global Costume Jewelry Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Costume Jewelry Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Costume Jewelry Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Costume Jewelry Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Costume Jewelry Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Costume Jewelry Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Avon Product Inc.

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.1.3 Avon Product Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Avon Product Inc. News

12.2 Buckley London

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.2.3 Buckley London Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Buckley London News

12.3 Swank, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.3.3 Swank, Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Swank, Inc. News

12.4 Cartier

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.4.3 Cartier Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Cartier News

12.5 LOUIS VUITTON

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.5.3 LOUIS VUITTON Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 LOUIS VUITTON News

12.6 DCK Concessions

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.6.3 DCK Concessions Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 DCK Concessions News

12.7 Billig Jewelers, Inc.

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.7.3 Billig Jewelers, Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Billig Jewelers, Inc. News

12.8 BaubleBar Inc.

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.8.3 BaubleBar Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 BaubleBar Inc. News

12.9 Giorgio Armani S.p.A

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.9.3 Giorgio Armani S.p.A Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Giorgio Armani S.p.A News

12.10 Stuller, Inc.

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Costume Jewelry Product Offered

12.10.3 Stuller, Inc. Costume Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Stuller, Inc. News

12.11 The Colibri Group

12.12 H. Stern Com. & Ind. S.A.

12.13 Channel S.A.

12.14 Yurman Design, Inc.

12.15 Gianni Versace S.p.A.

12.16 Gucci Group NV

12.17 Swarovski Group

12.18 PANDORA A/S

12.19 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

12.20 Zara

12.21 PRADA

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

