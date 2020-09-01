Global Online Food Delivery Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
In 2017, the global Online Food Delivery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Domino’s
Seamless
Pizza Hut
Papa John’s
Eat24
Postmates
DoorDash
Cavlar
Ube’s Eats
Delivery.com
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Delivery
Takeaway
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Non-Family
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Food Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Food Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Delivery
1.4.3 Takeaway
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Family
1.5.3 Non-Family
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Food Delivery Market Size
2.2 Online Food Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Food Delivery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Food Delivery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Food Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Food Delivery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Food Delivery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Food Delivery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Food Delivery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Food Delivery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Domino’s
12.1.1 Domino’s Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.1.4 Domino’s Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Domino’s Recent Development
12.2 Seamless
12.2.1 Seamless Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.2.4 Seamless Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Seamless Recent Development
12.3 Pizza Hut
12.3.1 Pizza Hut Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.3.4 Pizza Hut Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Pizza Hut Recent Development
12.4 Papa John’s
12.4.1 Papa John’s Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.4.4 Papa John’s Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Papa John’s Recent Development
12.5 Eat24
12.5.1 Eat24 Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.5.4 Eat24 Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Eat24 Recent Development
12.6 Postmates
12.6.1 Postmates Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.6.4 Postmates Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Postmates Recent Development
12.7 DoorDash
12.7.1 DoorDash Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.7.4 DoorDash Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 DoorDash Recent Development
12.8 Cavlar
12.8.1 Cavlar Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.8.4 Cavlar Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cavlar Recent Development
12.9 Ube’s Eats
12.9.1 Ube’s Eats Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.9.4 Ube’s Eats Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Ube’s Eats Recent Development
12.10 Delivery.com
12.10.1 Delivery.com Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Food Delivery Introduction
12.10.4 Delivery.com Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Delivery.com Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
