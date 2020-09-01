Cold Chain Logistics Service Market 2020: Overview, Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2025

In 2017, the global Cold Chain Logistics Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cold Chain Logistics Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Logistics Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Airways

1.4.3 Roadways

1.4.4 Seaways

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cold Chain Logistics Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Chain Logistics Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cold Chain Logistics Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cold Chain Logistics Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Americold Logistics

12.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development

12.2 SSI SCHAEFER

12.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

12.3 Preferred Freezer Services

12.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development

12.4 Burris Logistics

12.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

12.5 Kloosterboer

12.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development

12.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

12.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Development

12.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

12.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development

12.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

12.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development

12.9 DHL

12.9.1 DHL Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.9.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 DHL Recent Development

12.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

12.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cold Chain Logistics Service Introduction

12.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development

12.11 BioStorage Technologies, Inc

12.12 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

12.13 OOCL Logistics

12.14 JWD Group

12.15 CWT Limited

12.16 SCG Logistics

12.17 XChapter Two: Group

12.18 Best Cold Chain Co.

12.19 AIT

12.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

12.21 ColdEX

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

