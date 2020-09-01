Bromide Medicine Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

The FMI custom research study on the global Bromide Medicine market offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global Bromide Medicine market between 2016 and 2026. The study on the Bromide Medicine market considers 2015 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2016 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2016 to 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2016 to 2026. The study covers various perspectives of the Bromide Medicine market, including market dynamics, industry background and outlook, value chain, market size estimation-forecast-with analyses on competition landscape, where data has been provided on consolidated and granular levels; thus ensuring the analysis of the global Bromide Medicine market in a comprehensive manner.

The global Bromide Medicine market size has been provided by value in US$ Mn and volume of consumption in metric tons. Bromide Medicine are widely use as reactants and catalysts in the manufacturing of a variety of products such as agrochemicals, biocides, water disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, dyes, completion fluids, flame retardants and photographic. The demand and consumption of bromine and its derivative have been considered while conducting the research study. The consumption of Bromide Medicine by each end-use industry has been intensively studied and considered in this research study. The demand for Bromide Medicine from a variety of applications has also been studied and included in this report.

Future Market Insights’ report on Bromide Medicine analyses the global market by prominent regions and associated countries. Principally, the Bromide Medicine market analysis and its segmentation has been done by derivative type, application and end use industry. The Bromide Medicine market research and analysis report offers key insights on the global market scenario and growth trend with respect to the consumption of Bromide Medicine. Additionally, pricing, market size and opportunity assessment, associated trends, competition analysis including key developments and overview of key strategies of the Bromide Medicine manufacturers, market potential generated from target end use sectors, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics have been presented in a suitable manner for the readers and various stakeholders of the global Bromide Medicine market.

Bromide Medicine – Market Segmentation

Derivative Application End Use Industry Region Sodium bromide



Calcium Bromide



Zinc Bromide



TBBPA



DBDPE



Other Flame Retardants



Oil & Gas Drilling



Biocides



PTA Synthesis



Others Chemicals



Oil & Gas



Construction



Pharmaceuticals



Electronics



Others North America



Latin America



Europe and Africa



Middle East



Asia Pacific

The report on the global Bromide Medicine market is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the same. It begins with an executive summary, providing the global Bromide Medicine market overview in terms of current and expected market size in terms of value by US$ Mn and volume by metric tons. The key research findings highlighted in the executive summary have been explained with the help of infographics and key highlighted points, market definitions, market size forecast and absolute dollar opportunity generated during the forecast period. Following the executive summary, the report on the global Bromide Medicine market assessment begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and end use segment definitions. The definition also provides a a detailed outline of the uses of Bromide Medicine in each end-use industry. Pricing analysis with key takeaways by individual region have also been provided in the report, citing the factors responsible for the existing and probable trends over the forecast period.

The next section of the global Bromide Medicine market analysis report covers market dynamics, which include drivers and challenges shaping the growth of the global Bromide Medicine market and their magnitude of impact. The drivers for the Bromide Medicine market have been provided from demand side as well as supply side. Additionally, market dynamics of the Bromide Medicine market include current as well as upcoming trends. This is followed by a value chain analysis of the global Bromide Medicine market, illustrating the production of elemental bromine to synthesis of Bromide Medicine, captive consumption factor and trade and consumption of Bromide Medicine, citing examples of prominent companies for each of participant. The trade flow of Bromide Medicine has also been highlighted separately by each channel and the rate of margin involved.

The report consequently provides an outlook of the global Bromide Medicine market for the forecast period and the absolute dollar opportunity expected to be generated during the forecast period. The Bromide Medicine market report also provides a pricing analysis, which provides regional prices for each type of bromine derivative, indicating the price difference margins with respect to each region.

In the next section of the report, the global market size estimation, analysis for the base year 2015, followed by forecasting of 2016-2026 for Bromide Medicine has been provided with respect to each end use industry consumption by value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Metric Tons). The section concludes with estimated generation of absolute dollar opportunity for the period 2016-2026. This is followed by analysis of Global Bromide Medicine market by identified geographical regions. Analysis by individual Bromide Medicine has been provided by qualitative and quantitative analyses. The global Bromide Medicine market analysis and forecast the proceeds with regional analysis including prominent countries having a considerable market size and growth rate. The analysis of Bromide Medicine with respect to end use industries for each region is also provided in this section.

The final section of the global Bromide Medicine market report offers a competition analysis, which throws light on the Bromide Medicine market structure. The section includes information on the tier-1 and tier-2 manufacturers prevailing in the market. The competition analysis of the Bromide Medicine market has been provided to report audiences with a summarized view in the form of a dashboard, which has been categorized on the basis of manufacturer’s estimated market share in the Bromide Medicine market, product strength and key differentiating factors and strategies. The report then provides credentials of tier-1 manufacturers individually where key financial, business overview, product/brand portfolio, key developments and strategies employed have been mentioned to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Bromide Medicine market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and reputation in the Bromide Medicine marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report. The key competitors covered in the global Bromide Medicine market report include Albemarle Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Gulf Resources Inc., Israel Chemicals Limited, Tetra Technologies Inc., Tata Chemicals Limited, Jordan Bromine Company and Hindustan Salts Limited.

The global Bromide Medicine market report also highlights the following research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach and the type of data sources referred specific to the global Bromide Medicine market.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2015), which forms the basis of how the global Bromide Medicine market is expected to develop in the future for the period (2016-2026). Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

With respective to FMI’s analysis framework, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Bromide Medicine market and identify the right opportunities available.

Our qualitative analysis consists of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Bromide Medicine market. This has been followed by Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth trend analysis and market attractiveness analysis by each segment highlighting the causes responsible for displaying the estimated growth trends.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Bromide Medicine market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the Bromide Medicine market. In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth of the Bromide Medicine market across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed a Market Attractiveness Index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities where each segment has been measured by 3 reference indices, namely CAGR index, current market share index and absolute dollar opportunity generated over the forecast period. All the qualitative analyses have been provided in the form of infographics with citations of key takeaways.