Dental Ultrasonic Micromotor Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dental Ultrasonic Micromotor Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2026. Rising product demand, growing awareness and inexpensive prices are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high maintenance cost may hamper Ultrasonic Micromotor market growth.

Micromotors are small particles that propel themselves autonomously in specific directions when placed in a chemical solution.

On the basis of Product, Desktop Micromotor is estimated to have a lucrative growth during forecast period as desktop micromotor has a feedback control system so that it maintains power at low speeds and helps to maintain a comfortable work environment with extended use. By geography, Asia pacific is constantly enhancing during forecast period due to the growth in spending power, rising healthcare awareness, and implementation of favorable government initiatives in this region.

Some of the key players in Dental Ultrasonic Micromotor Market include MARIOTTI & C, Bonart, BTI Biotechnology Institute, CARLO DE GIORGI SRL , Dental USA , EMS Electro Medical Systems , ESACROM, Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., KLS Martin Group, NSK France, Satelec, Submit, Sweden & Martina S.p.A. and W&H Dentalwerk International.

Products Covered:

• Desktop Micromotor

• Portable Micromotor

End Users Covered:

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

