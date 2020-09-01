Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Pipeline Review and Developments

Acute Kidney Injury therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline of 39 therapeutic candidates.

AKI or acute kidney failure is a common medical condition reported among hospitalized patients, especially those with multiple comorbid conditions. AKI can occur due to various reasons including decreased renal perfusion, and obstruction of the urinary collecting system. Dehydration, abdominal pain, rise in blood pressure, mild back pain, and vomiting are some of the symptoms associated with the disease.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for intravenous route administration. The advantage with this administration includes entire administered dose reaches the systemic circulation immediately, which increases the bioavailability of drug. Administration of therapeutics for AKI through intravenous route has shown promising results in clinical studies.

Sentien Biotechnologies Inc., AM-Pharma B.V., and Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some other major companies involved in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AKI.

AKI Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis