Microfiltration Membrane Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2020-2023

In 2017, the global microfiltration membrane market reached$2,387.9 million and is predicted to generate $4,039.3 million in 2023, registering a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the expanding pharmaceutical industry, strategic developments by market players, rising demand for microfiltration technologies for industrial wastewater treatment, and increasing utilization of microfiltration technology in the food & beverage industry. A filtration technology that involves the usage of porous membrane for removing microscopic contaminants from a liquid when the liquid passes through it is referred to as microfiltration membrane.

In terms of material type, the microfiltration membrane market is categorized into polypropylene (PP), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyimide, polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), cellulose, and others (which include polyethylene and polyacronitrile). Among these, the PVDF category dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), holding a share of above 35.0% in 2017, in terms of value. This was due to the extensive utilization of these membranes for the treatment of general and industrial wastewater, as they can efficiently remove contaminants from liquid streams with ease.

When application is taken into consideration, the microfiltration membrane market is divided into oil & gas, food & beverage, biotechnology, semiconductor & electronic, dairy, pharmaceutical, industrial wastewater treatment, and others (which include metal & catalyst recovery and solvent recovery). Out of these, the industrial wastewater treatment application accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period, contributing more 40.0% revenue share in 2017. This was ascribed to the surging requirement for clean water across the globe. The pharmaceutical application is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The growth in the pharmaceutical industry is a major driving factor of the microfiltration membrane market. Different microfiltration membranes, such as PES, PVDF, PES, and PP, are utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as they provide excellent retention characteristic, high flow rate, and low protein binding. These advantages make these membranes suitable for the filtration of products including proteins and preservatives. The increasing investments in research & development in the fields of medicine and biotechnology are driving the pharmaceutical industry, which is further leading to the growing requirement for microfiltration membranes.

The increasing utilization of microfiltration technology in the food & beverage industry is another factor which is resulting in the growth of the microfiltration membrane market. The surging health issues,being caused due to the consumption of toxic food & beverages, is leading to the rising demand for microfiltration membrane technology. The technology helps in filtering out toxic materials which are present in the products. In addition to this, microfiltration membrane is also being extensively utilized in beer brewing, which is further driving the market.

The shift from traditional separation technologies to microfiltration membrane technologies is a key trend being observed in the microfiltration membrane market. Conventionally, technologies such as coagulation & sedimentation, sand filtration, and dissolved air floatation were used for filtration applications in different industries. However, the technologies were inefficient intreating solutions that contained excessive dissolved organic compounds. Thus, in order to deal with this issue, new filtration techniques have been introduced and microfiltration membrane is one those techniques. Its adoption has increased significantly as an effective solution for treating surface water and other contaminated fluids.

Hence, the market is growing due to the expanding pharmaceutical industry and rising utilization of microfiltration technology in the food & beverage industry.