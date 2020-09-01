Metal Finishing Equipment Industry Global Market Research and Analysis 2020-2024

Metal finishing is the application of some type of metal coating on a metallic surface. The process serves a lot of purposes including reducing the effect of friction, limiting the impact of corrosion, enhancing chemical resistance, serving as a primer coat for promoting paint adhesion, making a surface electrically conductive, strengthening the substrate and increasing wear resistance, increasing solderability, and improving the appearance of a part. Because of all these advantages of metal finishing, the demand of metal finishing equipment is growing rapidly.

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2018, the global metal finishing equipment market attained a value of $13,171.2 million and is predicted to generate a revenue of $17,617.0 million by 2024, advancing at a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The three types of metal finishing equipment are hybrid metal finishing, inorganic metal finishing, and organic metal finishing. Since inorganic metal finishing is extensively utilized in both automotive and aerospace industries, its demand was the highest in the past. Further types of inorganic metal finishing include cladding, galvanization, electroless plating, vibratory/mass, conversion coating, anodizing, electropolishing, and electroplating.

Because of the rapidly expanding automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly Chinese automotive industry, APAC has been the largest consumer of metal finishing equipment in the past instead of North America. Furthermore, due to the rising disposable income, more people in the region are able to afford electronics products, such as mobile phones and laptops, which is resulting in the growth of the consumer electronics industry in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Malaysia, which is further creating the need for metal finishing equipment.

Some of the major players operating in the global metal finishing equipment market are Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Plating Equipment Ltd., GARBOLI, Mass Finishing Incorporated, Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., ClassOne Technology Inc., Dey Brothers & Company, Techno-Commerz – Hau-Klenner GmbH, OTEC Prazisionsfinish GmbH, and Nordson Corporation.