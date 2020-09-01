HSV and HPV Infections Epidemiology to Witness Burgeoning Trends in the Future

The prevalent cases for HSV infections and incident cases for HPV infections are expected to increase at a consistent rate in the 12 major markets (referred to as 12MM) analyzed in the report.

HPV is a group of more than 200 related viruses, which spreads mostly through anal, oral, and vaginal sex. The sexually transmitted HPV infections are categorized into two groups: low-grade, and high-grade HPVs. HPV is generally transmitted through vaginal intercourse, oral and anal sex, and also by intimate skin-to-skin contact. The condoms and dental dams can reduce the likelihood of HPV transmission. Some of the risk factors of this infectious disease are smoking, infectious HPV type, increasing age, immunodeficiency, unprotected sexual intercourse, and presence of other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

According to the research findings, the global incidence of HPV infections has increased substantially in the past decade. Amongst the 12MM, India is likely to have the highest number of incident cases of HPV infections. On the other hand, the incident cases are expected to be the lowest in Spain among the 12MM, with 8,906 people likely to be affected by this disease by 2028. Besides, women are slightly more prone to this disease, due to the increasing prevalence of HPV-associated cervical cancers. Further, due to the poor diagnosis of cervical and other cancers, majority of the cases cannot be diagnosed.

India is projected to have the highest number of incident cases of HPV and prevalent cases HSV infections, amongst the 12MM, followed by China and the U.S., during the period 2016-2028. Moreover, Germany is estimated to have the highest number of incidence cases of HPV infections and prevalent cases of HSV infections, while Spain is anticipated to have the lowest number of cases, amongst the European Union five (EU5) countries (U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Spain).

HPV and HSV Infections Epidemiology Analysis