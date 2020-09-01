Isostearic Acid Industry Global Market Research and Analysis 2020

Since the past few years, the cosmetic industry has been registering considerable growth, which can be majorly attributed to the growing consciousness regarding physical appearance among people. The global cosmetic market registered a growth of 5.5% in 2018, as compared to 2017 and is projected to attain $678.9 billion by 2020. Different social media platforms these days are also contributing significantly to the growth of this industry. Majority of the young population is among the key demographic for social media platforms, and thus are extensively making use of different skincare and hair care products. Moreover, now with the expansion of the e-commerce industry, it has become incredibly easy to procure products of different brands.

The growth of the cosmetic industry is contributing substantially to the growth of the isostearic acid market. Isostearic acid is produced by the reaction of oleic acid with a natural mineral catalyst. It is a liquid fatty acid that is lightly-branched and is based on the parent fat or oil totally. In the cosmetic industry, the acid is utilized as a co-emulsifier and an emollient, and aids in assisting the skin to replenish its natural moisture. It is further utilized in the preparation of oil-in-water emulsion, as it is an extremely stable and effective co-emulsifier.

Apart from personal care products, isostearic acid is used in lubricants and greases, chemical esters, oil extraction, rubber and polymer, industrial & institutional cleaning, and textiles. The largest demand for the acid was created for applications in chemical esters in the past, which is ascribed to the multifunctional properties, such as water repellent and emollient nature and adhesion and dispersion, of the isostearic acid. In addition to this, chemical esters are utilized as solubilizers, solvents, plasticizers, and pigment promoters, which is further creating increased need for isostearic acid. In the coming years, the demand for this acid is also expected to increase for applications in lubricants and greases.

The European region made the most use of isostearic acid in the past, which is ascribed to the growing demand for personal care and cosmetic products in the region. Moreover, the rising per capita consumption and increasing exports of cosmetic products are also resulting in the growing demand for the acid. North America also accounted for a significant demand for isostearic acid in the past. The reason for this is the increasing consumer preference for multifunctional cosmetic products in the region.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a major isostearic acid market, which is owing to the exports of cosmetic and personal care products from Japan, South Korea, and China. In addition to this, the growing demand for lubricants and greases, which is because of the increase in automobile production and industrial development, is also expected to create substantial demand for isostearic acid in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hence, the requirement for isostearic acid is growing due to the expanding cosmetic industry.