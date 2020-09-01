Biochar Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Currently, 7.7 billion people inhabit the earth, and by 2050, their number is expected to swell to 9.7 billion, as per the 2019 World Population Prospects report published by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, under the United Nations. This is resulting in a constantly increasing demand for food, which, in turn, is putting immense pressure on the agrarian community to augment their yield. On the other side, the area under farming is decreasing, as cities are expanding as result of urbanization. This is why the agricultural production must increase, from whatever farming area is available.

Thus, with the growing need to raise the productivity of farmlands to feed the burgeoning population, the biochar market is witnessing a healthy growth rate around the world. Like charcoal is made from coal, biochar is made by burning organic matter in an extremely less amount of oxygen. The reason the material is increasingly being used in agriculture is that it helps improve the quality of the soil, by retaining water, decreasing acidity, raising porosity, checking nitrogen leaching, and bettering beneficial microbial activity.

Around the world, the quality of the soil is declining because of more-than-ideal cycles of sowing and reaping and heavy usage of chemical fertilizers and biocides, such as insecticides and pesticides. With the quality of the soil declining, the productivity of the farmlands decreases, and whatever crop is being produced, is of inferior quality. Another reason for this is the discharge of effluents from factories, a lot of which reaches the soil. These come as major challenges, if the rapidly rising number of people have to be fed healthy food, which is why the addition of biochar to the soil is gaining traction.

Currently, North America is the largest biochar market, on account of the constantly increasing demand for agricultural products. Additionally, the quality of the soil in the region has degraded drastically in the last few years, as a result of unsustainable agricultural practices and high industrialization rate, which is leading to a rising demand for biochar. With numerous organizations in the region implementing regulations regarding the quality of the soil and suggesting ways of improving it, the North American agrarian community is expected to consume an ever-increasing amount of biochar in future.