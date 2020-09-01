Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Therapeutics Pipeline Review and Developments

Niemann-Pick Disease Type C currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 12 therapeutic candidates.

Niemann-Pick disease is divided into four main types: type A, type B, type C1, and type C2. These types are classified on the basis of genetic cause and signs and symptoms of the disease. NPC is identified as a rare genetic disorder in which the body is unable to transport cholesterol and lipids inside the cells. This causes accumulation of these substances within various tissues of the body. These substances when gets collected in the brain tissues, it affects neurologic and psychiatric function.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1255

According to the research, many drugs acting as a therapeutic against NPC are administered orally. It has been found that oral route of administration is easy to use, non-invasive, and ensures high level of patient satisfaction.

Some of the key players involved in the development of NPC therapeutics are Orphazyme A/S, IntraBio Inc., CTD Holdings Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, SOM INNOVATION BIOTECH SL, Neurotrope Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Okklo Life Sciences BV, Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Oraxion Therapeutics Inc., and COI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1255

NPC Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis