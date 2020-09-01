Concrete Containing Polymers Market : All-Inclusive Research Report 2020 : Includes Impact of COVID-19 On Market

“Latest Research Report: Concrete Containing Polymers industry

Polymer concretes are a type of concrete that use polymers to replace lime-type cements as a binder. In some cases the polymer is used in addition to portland cement to form Polymer Cement Concrete (PCC) or Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC).

The US is the current leader in the world for concrete containing polymers.

The replacement of traditional concrete and increase in awareness and usage in Asia-Pacific region, the recovering European construction industry, and the development of cheaper novel products, are expected to offer major growth opportunities for the players

Concrete Containing Polymers Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , BASF, ACO Group, Bechtel Group, Bouygues, Wacker Chemie, Forte Composites, Interplastic Corporation, Italcementi, Kwik Bond Polymers, ULMA Architectural, Wagman Concrete Group

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Polymer Concrete (PC)

Latex-modified Concrete (LMC)

Polymer-impregnated Concrete (PIC)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Prefabricated Products for Drainage Systems

Industrial Tanks

Catch Basins and Channels

Asphalt Pavement

Building Repair Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

