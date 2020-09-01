The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak On Carrier Router Switch Market

Global Carrier Router Switch Market: Introduction

A carrier router switch is a distributed core router that permits service providers to deliver video, voice, image and text data over an IP next-generation network (NGN) infrastructure. Rising demand for cloud-based services and increasing development of mobile-based applications are some of the factors driving the global carrier router switch market.

Rising Demand for Cloud Platforms

Increasing adoption of cloud platforms, led by their various advantages such as cost savings and flexibility, has augmented the demand for advanced network infrastructure to manage data traffic. The increasing workload of computing instances on cloud data centers is a key factor driving the demand for this infrasturcture. By 2021, 94% of the workload of computing instances is expected to be processed by cloud data centers, while only 6% is likely to be processed by traditional data centers. Thus, the increasing demand for next-generation network infrastructure is driving the global demand for carrier router switches.

Moreover, increasing number of smartphone users has also played a key role in fueling the global market. For instance, the number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to reach 6.7 billion by 2022 from 4.3 billion in 2017. This has raised the demand for high-speed data transmission. Moreover, multimedia services, such as video-on-demand, audio-on-demand, and peer-to-peer, also require high network bandwidth, which augments the demand for advanced network infrastructure to manage data traffic. Thus, increasing demand for advanced network infrastructure drives the global carrier router switch market.

North America Led Global Carrier Router Switch Market in 2019

Based on region, the global carrier router switch market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held a dominant share of the global carrier router switch market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. According to the Cisco global cloud index, in 2017, North America accounted for 43% share of the total global cloud traffic, which was 3,514 EB. Moreover, the trend of early adoption of technology and strong presence of technology providers are other factors driving the carrier router switch market in North America.

The carrier router switch market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the carrier router switch market in the region. The increasing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in countries of Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for cloud-based platforms led by their advantages such as cost-effectiveness and mobility. According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) of the Ministry of Statistics & Program Implementation of the Government of India, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSEMs) held 28.9% share of India’s GDP in FY 2016–17.