Water Source Heat Pump Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2027

Water Source Heat Pumps: Introduction

A water source heat pump operates in a manner similar to a regular air pump except the fact that it transfers and extracts heat by using water as a source instead of air

A water source heat pump works by cycling water through a system of pipes that are laid out at the bottom of a water body or reservoir. The water cycled through pipes captures heat from the water body and dissipates it into the house.

Water source heat pumps are used in two kinds of heat pump systems: geothermal systems and water loop systems

Use of water source heat pumps can save a lot of money and protect the environment from harmful emissions

Key Drivers of Global Water Source Heat Pump Market

Water source heat pump systems are used in commercial buildings, such as shopping malls, hotels, and libraries, which require different temperature zones. Some of these buildings require cooling, while others require heating. Thus, the building & construction industry is a major customer of water source heat pumps.

Governments have imposed regulations on developers regarding zero carbon emissions from construction. As per these regulations, a whole-life carbon assessment should be conducted for all construction projects. Use of devices with low carbon emissions, such as water source heat pumps, proves highly useful to meet these regulations imposed on developers. This, in turn, is projected to drive the global water source heat pump market during the forecast period.

Onshore oil and gas service companies operate under harsh and extreme climatic conditions. Ground source or water source heat pumps can operate under these conditions.

Key Restraints of Global Water Source Heat Pump Market:

Water source heat pumps need to be located close to a conditioned space, where it can generate radiated sound. However, different measures have been practiced to reduce this radiated sound to acceptable decibel levels.

A water source heat pump requires an individual condensate piping line to be run from the unit

With insufficient water supply, a water source heat pump lowers the temperature of the water to the point at which the system would not run much efficiently or would get dysfunctional. The more the heat needs to be generated, the larger the water source required.

