Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Medical Tourism Market. Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The medical tourism market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, primarily due to the high healthcare costs in developed countries, bettering healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing awareness on the subject, rising compliance with international surgery standards, reducing overseas airfares, and government support for the sector.

Orthopedic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, cosmetic treatment, general treatment, fertility treatment, and oncological treatment are the various purposes for which people travel out of their home country. Historically, the medical tourism market has been dominated by cosmetic treatment, which is generally costly and not included in insurance plans. This is why, people visit emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to get aesthetic procedures at much lower rates than developed countries.

The high cost of surgeries in developed countries is a key reason for the prosperity of the medical tourism market. Even though a lot of procedures are covered in insurance policies, they often still end up costing a lot for patients. On the contrary, the expenditure for cosmetic treatments is generally not reimbursed by insurers, as such procedures are considered elective and people’s life doesn’t always depend on them. This is why an increasing number of people are traveling to emerging economies to get treatments at significantly lower costs.

This Study Covers

• Historical and the present size of the medical tourism market

• Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

• Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

• Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market