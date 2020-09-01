Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industry | Global Market Research and Analysis 2020-2030

The global automotive adhesives and sealants market size stood at $7,438.2 million in 2019, and itThe global automotive adhesives and sealants market size stood at $7,438.2 million in 2019, and it is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2020–2030). One of the key growth factors for the automotive adhesives and sealants industry is the increase in the demand for lightweight vehicles, along with the stringent vehicle safety standards and regulations.

Due to excessive air pollution across the globe, the focus has shifted towards reducing carbon emissions in any way possible, owing to which, automakers are looking for solutions that can reduce the weight of vehicles, thereby increasing fuel efficiency. These days, conventional steel and iron automotive components are widely being replaced by alternatives that are lighter and offer similar kind of strength. Since such materials cannot be welded or bolted, the utilization of sealants and adhesives has risen considerably in the automotive industry.

A major driving factor of the automotive adhesives and sealants market is the rising requirement for lightweight vehicles. In order to maximize the speed and power of the vehicle, manufacturers are looking for new ways for creating lightweight vehicles. The manufacturers have started making use of lightweight materials including composites, plastic, and aluminum. However, these materials can’t be welded or bolted, which is why adhesives and sealants are used for maintaining the integrity of lightweight vehicles. The application of adhesives and sealants in automotive industry is wide, ranging from small sensors to the chassis of vehicles.

When type is considered, the epoxy division held the largest share of the automotive adhesives and sealants market in the past, which can be ascribed to the enhanced bonding strength of these adhesives. The demand for epoxy-based adhesives is further expected to increase in the coming years, as they aid in improving the structural integrity of automobiles. In terms of application, the body-in-white (BIW) category is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the years to come.

As the purchasing power in countries including India, Mexico, China, and Indonesia has risen, the sales of vehicles in these countries has grown as well. In addition to this, passenger vehicles account for approximately 70% of the total automobile production across the globe, which is driving the growth of this classification. Geographically, the automotive adhesives and sealants market is being dominated by Asia-Pacific at the present time, owing to the increasing purchasing power and enhancing infrastructure in the region.