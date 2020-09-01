Industrial Gases Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2022

Advancing at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022), the global industrial gases market is predicted to generate a revenue of $71.0 billion by 2022, growing from $47.0 billion in 2015. The increasing expenditure on healthcare, rising focus on the development of alternate energy sources, and expanding base of end-use industries, are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Gases, such as acetylene, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and helium, which are extensively used for various industrial purposes are referred to as industrial gases.

Based on type, the divisions of the industrial gases market are acetylene, argon, helium, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen. During the historical period (2012–2015) the division of hydrogen gas was the dominant one, and by 2022, it is expected to account for the largest revenue share of more than 65.0%. Hydrogen gas is colorless and odorless, and has the lowest density of all gases. Hydrogen-powered fuel cells are being used in the automotive industry at a large scale, as they are considered as the ‘pollution-free’ source of energy.

One of the major drivers of the industrial gases market is the rising awareness regarding the generation of energy using alternate sources. Global warming and the rapidly declining reserves of fossil fuels have motivated governments and agencies to shift from conventional energy to green energy. Many initiatives are being taken to popularize the use of the renewable energy. One such easily accessible and harvestable energy is solar energy. It is harnessed by photovoltaic (PV) cells, which are manufactured with the help of industrial gases. They help in the PV industry in wafer production.

Another factor driving the growth of the industrial gases market is the rising expenditure on the healthcare sector. Amidst the increasing prevalence of diseases and the improving gross domestic product of the many countries, the healthcare budget has increased massively, which is resulting in the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, as mentioned by the World Health Organization. As a result of which, the healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded in many developing countries. Further, the increasing per capita income of individuals have enabled them toavail treatments, where industrial gases are extensively used.

Therefore, the market for industrial gases would witness prosperity in the forecast period due to the improving global economy, which is expected drive various end-use industries.