Smart Waste Management Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | IBM, Bigbelly Solar, Smartbin, Waviot

Definition:

Smart waste management involves all the automated functions and actions related to waste collection, routing, disposal, recycling and many other services. It also involves technologies in combination with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle. Several hardware systems are used in developing smart waste management systems including intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management. On the other hand, smart waste management is one of the key aspects in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Urbiótica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia) and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany)

Market Trend

Growing Adoption of IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent Waste Management Systems

Increasing Demand for Smart Waste Management Systems from Residential Applications

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness about Environmental and Residential Cleanliness

Upsurging Government Reimbursements in Developing Technologically Enhanced Smart Waste Management Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness about Smart waste Management from Developing Economies

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Caused Amongst the Waste Management Workers on Exposure to Hazardous Waste

The Smart Waste Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Service), Application (Public Occasion, Non-Public Occasion), Industry (Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing), Waste Type (Industrial Waste, Residential Waste), Method (Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Energy Recovery, Smart Disposal), Solution (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Analytics)

Geographically World Smart Waste Management markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Smart Waste Management markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

