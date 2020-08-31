DECT Phone Market Is Set To Witness Uptick During 2025|key players like Panasonic Corporation, Binatone, Gigaset AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alcatel-Lucent, BT Group

DECT phones are electronic devices that are used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability has driven the DECT phone market. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

Some of the key players of DECT Phone Market:

Panasonic Corporation, Binatone, Gigaset AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alcatel-Lucent, BT Group, Motorola Home, Plantronics, Inc., Geemarc Telecom, and Doro AB among others.

The “Global DECT Phone Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the DECT phone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global DECT phone market with detailed market segmentation by sales channel, application, and geography. The global DECT phone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the DECT phone market.

The Global DECT Phone Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Public Places, Residential, and Offices

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DECT Phone market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall DECT Phone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

