Global Bicycle Shoe Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future
A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the bicycle shoe market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of bicycle shoe market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
BICYCLE SHOE MARKET TAXONOMY
The global bicycle shoe market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
Product
- Mountain Bike Shoe
- Road Bike Shoe
- Touring & City Bike Shoe
- Winter Shoe
Price Range
- Premium
- Mass
Consumer Orientation
- Male
- Female
- Kids
Sales Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Specialty Bicycle Retailers
- Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores
- Department Stores & Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia & Pacific
- East Asia
- Middle East & Africa
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report commences with the executive summary of the bicycle shoe market, which includes a summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market value (US$ million) & volume (‘000 Units) estimates of leading segments in the bicycle shoe market.
Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the bicycle shoe market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader in understanding the scope of the bicycle shoe market report.
The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.
The report provides global market overview on manufacturing output analysis, global bike sharing market, cycling market scenario, investment scenario, global bicycle components market, key success factors, and bicycle market value chain analysis.
This section provides detailed analysis of the historical bicycle shoe market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019-2020) and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).
This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2018 and forecast year 2029.
This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical bicycle shoe market value, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2019-2020), and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).
This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the bicycle shoe market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the bicycle shoe market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the bicycle shoe market.
Based on product, the bicycle shoe market is segmented mountain bike shoe, road bike shoe, touring & city bike shoe, and winter shoe. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.
This chapter provides various details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of price range such as premium & mass. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis, based on price range.
This chapter provides details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of consumer orientation, and has been classified into male, female, and kids, along with market attractiveness analysis.
This chapter provides details about the bicycle shoe market on the basis of sales channel, and has been classified into offline and online. Offline sales channel is further bifurcated into specialty bicycle retailers, full-line sporting goods stores, and department stores & others, along with market attractiveness analysis.
This chapter explains how the bicycle shoe market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America bicycle shoe market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, price range, consumer orientation, sales channel, and countries in North America.
This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America bicycle shoe market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, price range, consumer orientation, sales channel, and countries in Latin America.
Important growth prospects of the bicycle shoe market in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.
ASEAN, OCEANIA, India, and Rest of South Asia & Pacific are leading region in the South Asia & Pacific, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the market. Readers can also find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia & Pacific bicycle shoe market during the forecast period.
This chapter highlights the growth of the bicycle shoe market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the bicycle shoe market in East Asia.
This chapter provides information about how the bicycle shoe market will grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period.
This chapter provides information market analysis of companies, market concentration of companies, market share of top players and their presence.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the bicycle shoe market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some market players featured in the report are Shimano, Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SIDI Adidas Wiggle Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation Recreational Equipment, Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Gaerne S.P.A and others.
This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the bicycle shoe market.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the bicycle shoe report. This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the bicycle shoe market.