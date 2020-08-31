Global Solid Board Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report
A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the solid board market includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the solid board market are obtained with maximum precision.
SOLID BOARD MARKET TAXONOMY
The global solid board market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Material Type
- Recycled Paper
- Virgin Paper
Weight
- Upto 200 GSM
- 201-300 GSM
- 301-500 GSM
- Above 500 GSM
Application
- Boxes
- POP Displays
- Edge Protectors
- Trays
- Layer Pads
End-use Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food & Beverages
- Confectionery
- Fresh Produce
- Milk & Dairy
- Frozen Food
- Meat & Poultry
- Other Industrial Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Tobacco Packaging
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Middle East & Africa
- Oceania
WHAT’S INCLUDED
The report initiates with an executive summary of the solid board market, which includes key findings and statistical analysis of the market.
Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the solid board market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to solid board and its properties are provided in this section. It also highlights the inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the Solid Board market report.
This section explains the global market value & volume analysis and forecast for the Solid Board during the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes detailed analysis of the historical Solid Board, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).
This section highlights the average pricing analysis of solid board based on the material type by regions across the globe has been analyzed. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer level is analyzed in this section.
This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the solid board over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Solid Board. This chapter provides key market dynamics of the solid board, including value chain analysis, drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the solid board.
This chapter explains how the solid board market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Oceania.
Based on material type, the solid board market has been segmented into recycled paper and virgin paper. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the solid board market and market attractiveness analysis based on material type.
This chapter provides details about the solid board market based on weight, and has been classified into up to 200 GSM, 201-300 GSM, 301-500 GSM, and above 500 GSM. This chapter will help readers to understand market attractiveness analysis of solid board based on weight.
Based on application, the solid board market is segmented into boxes, POP displays, edge protectors, trays, and layer pads. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the solid board market and market attractiveness analysis, based on application.
This chapter provides details about the solid board market based on end-use industry, and has been classified into electrical & electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, other industrial packaging, building & constructions, and tobacco packaging. Through this chapter, readers can understand market attractiveness analysis based on end-use.
This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America solid board market, along with country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material type, weight, application, end-use industry, and countries in North America.
This chapter provides the growth scenario of the solid board market in countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.
Important growth prospects of the solid board market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.
This chapter provides information about how the solid board market is projected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period.
India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Rest of South Asia are among leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia solid board market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about growth parameters of the South Asia solid board market during the forecast period.
This chapter highlights the growth of the solid board market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of East Asia. This section also helps readers in understanding key factors that are responsible for the growth of the solid board market in East Asia.
In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are countries in the Oceania region that are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania solid board market.
This chapter highlights the growth of the solid board market by market taxonomy in emerging countries focusing Brazil, China, and India.
In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the solid board market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.
In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the solid board market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are International Paper Company, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Mondi Group, DS Smith Packaging Limited, and Georgia Pacific LLC.
This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the solid board market report.
This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the solid board market.