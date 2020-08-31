CONJUNCTIVITIS TREATMENT MARKET TOP MANUFACTURES NOVARTIS AG, AUROBINDO PHARMA, CIPLA INC, MYLAN .N.V, WOCKHARDT, AKRON INCORPORATED
Conjunctivitis Treatment Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing population of stye population worldwide and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with stye disease are the key factors to drive the market growth. Global Conjunctivitis Treatment Market By Type (Allergic Conjunctivitis, Infectious Conjunctivitis, Chemical Conjunctivitis), Therapy Type (Antibiotic Therapy and Eye Warming Therapy), Drugs (Antibiotics, Ophthalmic Steroids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antihistamines and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global conjunctivitis treatment market are Nicox, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Inc, Mylan .N.V, WOCKHARDT, Akron Incorporated, USV Private Limited, Bausch Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, LUPIN, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Mankind Pharma, Micro Labs Ltd and many others.
Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-conjunctivitis-treatment-market
Market Drivers
- Ongoing clinical trial studies being carried out by many pharmaceuticals industries
- Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the stye infections
- Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens.
- Increase in prevalence rate of stye disease worldwide
Market Restraints
- Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.
- Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.
- Inadequate knowledge about stye disease in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global conjunctivitis Treatment Market
By Type
- Allergic Conjunctivitis
- Infectious Conjunctivitis
- Chemical Conjunctivitis
By Therapy Type
- Antibiotics Therapy
- Eyes Warming Therapy
By Drug Class
- Antibiotics
- Gatifloxacin
- Moxifloxacin
- Tobramycin
- Others
- Ophthalmic Steroids
- Dexamethasone
- Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)
- Diclofenac
- Antihistamines
- Lodoxamide
- Olopatadine hydrochloride
- Cetirizine
- Others
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Topical
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2018, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an abbreviated New Drug application approval from the FDA for olopatadine hydrochloride, selective H1-receptor antagonist for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. The approval of olopatadine hydrochloride strengthens the company’s generic portfolio as well as improves the treatment paradigms for parients suffering from allergic conjunctivitis.
In June 2017, Nicox received an approval from the FDA for Zerviate (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) 0.24% for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The approval of Zerviate marks an important commercial milestone to bring first topical ocular formulation of cetirizine, a second generation antihistamine and improve the millions of people sufferinf from conjunctivitis.
Competitive Analysis:
Global conjunctivitis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global conjunctivitis treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future global conjunctivitis treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
View Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-conjunctivitis-treatment-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]