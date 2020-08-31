COAGULATION TESTING MARKET BY EMERGING PLAYERS | TCOAG IRELAND, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC., MACHAON DIAGNOSTICS, INC

Global Coagulation Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Activated Clotting Time (ACT), Thrombin Time (TT), Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT), Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT), Prothrombin Time (PT), Other Tests), Technology (Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology, Others), End- User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Point-of-Care Testing, Others), Test (Complete Blood Count (CBC), Factor V Assay, Fibrinogen Level, Prothrombin Time, Platelet Count, Thrombin Time, Bleeding Time, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global coagulation testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CoaguSense, Inc., HemoSonics, LLC, iLine Microsystems., Instrumentation Laboratory Company, Sienco, Inc., SenGenix., Bio/Data Corporation, Universal Biosensors, RUSNANO Group, Coagulation Sciences LLC, Tcoag Ireland, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Machaon Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, A&T Corporation., Sysmex, Universal Biosensors and others.

Segmentation:

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Activated Clotting Time (ACT)

Thrombin Time (TT)

Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT)

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT)

Prothrombin Time (PT)

Other Tests

By Technology

Optical Technology

Mechanical Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Others

By End- User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

Others

By Test

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Factor V Assay

Fibrinogen Level

Prothrombin Time

Platelet Count

Thrombin Time

Bleeding Time

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Roche announced the launch of their new self-testing device for INR or blood coagulation levels namely CoaguChek Vantus. This is specially designed for the Warfarin patients so that they can monitor their coagulation levels. This will increase the connectivity between the patients and healthcare provider and will provide easy and high quality testing

In May 2017, Stago group announced that they have acquired HemoSonics LLC. This acquisition will help the company to develop new Point-of-Care in Haemostasis testing and beyond with the assistance of the SEER technology (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance) and QuantraTM Hemostasis Analyzer. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better treatment to the patients

Competitive Analysis:

Global coagulation testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coagulation testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Analysis:

Global coagulation testing market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of special coagulation testing and increasing chronic diseases among consumer is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing cardiovascular problem among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness about the preservative care management is another factor driving the market growth.

Technological advancement and development in coagulation testing devices is major factor driving market

Increasing prevalence for disposable coagulation testing devices is driving the market

Market Restraints

High cost of the coagulation devices is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

Strict regulation related to coagulation device is another factor restraining the growth of this market

