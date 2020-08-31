Event Logistics Market Analysis 2020 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2027

Event logistics involves transporting, managing, and coordinating the physical movement of goods; sharing information from the event manager to the appropriate venue where the event is held to satisfy customer requirements; and contracting firms specialized in handling functions such as storage, warehousing, and freight and storage. The logistics event industry consists of four categories of activities: entertainment activities, sporting events, trade fairs, and other events, including cultural gatherings, festivals, business conferences, and government-sponsored events. The planning for each event can vary with the complexity of the events. This may include comprehensive procurement, storage, delivery, monitoring, disposal, and cleanup preparation. Even site rectification can be a significant part of big events.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Agility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

The market is driven by growing events in the e-commerce sector. Additionally, the increasing demand for qualified event logistics services is anticipated to fuel event logistics market growth. Rapid urbanization and the consequent rise in disposable incomes have contributed to increased mobile app adoption. That, in addition, has contributed to the global e-commerce sector’s growth and increased the number of e-commerce trade events. Such innovations created a need for efficient distribution systems in inventory management. While the industry continues to grow, demand for event logistics will greatly increase over the projected period. One of the major challenges for market growth is high labor costs and aggressive pricing. With the increasing demand for VAS and specialist skilled supply chain solutions in the event logistics market, the industry is becoming highly competitive in terms of service pricing.

Providers in the global event logistics industry are under relentless consumer pressure to keep prices down. Because of the fuel price volatility, the income from fixed-term contracts with customers has reduced. Customers expect lower tariffs as contracts are being extended. One of the major trends that are gaining traction in the industry is the incorporation of smart devices into railcar movers. Intelligent railcar mover has integrated smart systems such as Telematics and advanced IT and monitoring systems, which help increase operational performance. Real-time information about the movement and speed of railcar movers is registered, which is shared with all stakeholders within the supply chain.

The “Global Event Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The event logistics market report aims to provide an overview of the event logistics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, service type, and geography. The global event logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading event logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global event logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the event logistics market is segmented into: Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Entertainment, Sports, Trade Fair, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global event logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The event logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the event logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the event logistics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the event logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from event logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the event logistics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the event logistics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

